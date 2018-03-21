Your Daily Horoscope for March 21st 2018

Aries: 21 March – 20 April

You will have control over matters at home and beyond. However, you must be vary of some losses at your work place. It is a good time to travel abroad for work purposes though. Over business will be good, provided you take care of a few hurdles on your path and turn them over in your favour.

Taurus: 21 April – 21 May

Support from the state will keep you excited today. It is a good time to attend interviews in case of job change as the stars are in your favour. You may be inclined towards secret sciences today but it is predicted to cause you harm. Your travels for work purposes will be fruitful. Business will flourish..

Gemini: 22 May – 21 June

You are advised to be careful of injuries or illness as these things are predicted to trouble you today. Hasty decisions may backfire and cause you loss. It is preferable to choose your friends very carefully as bad company may prove to be unfavourable for you. Patience will be the key to diminish all your problems today.

Cancer: 22 June- 22 July

The hurdles that you are facing from the state will finally clear off and profits will start pouring in for you. Increase in wealth is foreseen. Wedding bells may be ringing for you as you might come across a good marriage proposal and things will definitely move forward.

Leo: 23 July- 21 August

Path to success will open up for you. Matters relating to inheritance will bring in profits for you. The unemployed will receive a good offer for employment today. However, your tensions may escalate. You are advised to deal with issues and problems with patience and maturity.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September

You will take part in a fun and joyous occasion today. Your literary pursuits will be successful. However, you are advised to not take up risky issues and stay miles away from arguments. These things zap your positive energy and so it is advisable to avoid such circumstances.

Libra: 24 September- 23 October

Receiving a bad news will be the cause of your woes today. Tensions will prevail for most part of the day. An old health issues may alos crop back up and trouble you because of which you may have to visit a doctor. Do not enter into arguments. Over all day will be good, provided you keep optimistic thoughts.

Scorpio: 24 October- 22 November

All your efforts will be greatly rewarded. Today is he day when whatever you touch will turn to gold. Your respect in the workplace will increase so make sure to let your work speak for you. However, your health may be a bit down as you are advised to not exert yourself too much.

Sagittarius: 23 November- 22 December

You will receive support from the rich and established people today. Good news will make you very happy. Business is predicted to expand and earn profits for you. A journey, if it is on the cards will be fruitful and without hurdles.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

Buying of new vehicle is predicted for you today. You will also receive presents and gifts from your loved ones. The stars are in your favour today so all your efforts will pay off. Matters relating to travels, employment or speculations will be in your favour today.

Aquarius: 21 January- 19 February

You are advised to postpone risky issues or matters whose terms and conditions are unclear to you. Controlling your expenses should be your motto for today to avoid financial imbalance. Things may not move as expected which may be a reason of your concern. An injury or an illness may cause a loss for you.

Pisces: 20 February- 20 March

You are predicted to recover some bad debts today. Avoid giving out loans to any one, as they may not return it back, causing you losses. However, it is ok to give loans to people who are close to you. Your business travels will be good and successful. Over all, your day will be favourable.