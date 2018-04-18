What Were You In Your Last Birth According To Your Zodiac Sign?

Most of us often believe that we take birth 7 different times and each birth we are slightly different to what we were from our previous birth.

But have you ever thought or imagined in your wildest dream as to what you were in your past birth?

Well, according to astrology, individuals' current personality and his zodiac sign can reveal on exactly what he was in his previous birth.

These predictions are revealed by the astro experts and are based on your sun sign. Check it out as to what you were as in your previous birth...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Your past life was dominated by a Pisces, which actually means that you are coming from a life of significant limits, boundaries, and responsibilities. The individuals who are born under this sun sign are believed to be born leaders. You could be someone who would have been a warrior or king in your previous birth as per the predictions.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Your past life was dominated by Aries, which means that you are bringing forth the fiery energy of your past life into this one and this is something that can turn into a creative vigor. Your sign individuals are supposedly great team players. It is predicted that you would have been a popular basketball or soccer player.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Your creative nature comes in from your past Taurus-dominated life. In your last birth, you were a person who could be a twin pairing with any of the well-noted personality. These individuals could be also someone who would be exactly similar to you in nature.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Your fear and the sense of disfigured reality is often something that is brought forward from a Gemini-dominated life. Probably in your past life, you were someone who spent their entire life caring for others.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23



Your past life was dominated by Cancer and this is something that it makes it challenging for you to feel that fulfillment. In your past life, you could have been a cruel yet beautiful leader.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23



Your present life may revolve around caring for others like the past Leo-dominant individuals. Since your sign is known to pay a lot of attention to the small detailing of your life, it reveals that you could have been a scientist or mathematician in your past life.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23



In your past birth, you lead a Virgo-dominated life, where you found yourself having a difficult time to achieve balance in your life. As per the predictions, it reveals that you could be a writer or a poet in the past, as you are a person who loves to express out your emotions.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You were a Libra in your past life if you are born as a Scorpio in this life. There are times when you have been too focused on yourself. In the past birth, you would have been a lawyer or a judge who is keen on doing justice to the people around them.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

In your past life, you were dominated by Scorpio. Your deep roots have put you on a path to a certain expansiveness in this birth. You would have definitely ruled hearts in your past life. According to the astro experts, in your past birth, you would have been someone who loves to be a centre of attraction.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

In your past life, you would have been dominated by Sagittarius. You are a person who spends a major part of their day listening to nature. In your past birth, you could have been a famous environmentalist or archaeologist.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18



You are born to rule and have an identity of your own. In your previous birth, your sign seems to have been ruled by Capricorn who is all focused on working hard, independent and is unlikely to be influenced by someone else. Seems like in your past life, you could be an artist who has broken all records.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

In your past life, you were ruled by Aquarius. You have a strong sense of intuition and this is something that makes you a person who could see the future. In your previous birth, seems like you would have been Nostradamus who predicted a lot of what could happen in the future.

What do you think you were in your previous birth? Let us know in the comment section below.