4 Most Expensive Fabrics In The World!

We always go after famous brands when it comes to clothing. But did you know, even fabric defines class? Expensive fabric materials such as silk, wool, velvet, linen, fur, cotton, etc. are must-haves in the closet not only because of the design and comfort but also its quality. Take a look at the most expensive fabric materials in the world.

Wool: The most expensive wool of the world comes from Vucana sheep, the national animal of Peru. The wool from vucana is the most expensive wool in the world because the sheep can only be shorn every three years. The fabric can be used for apparel and home decor. The vucana wool range from $1,800 to $3,000 per yard, so a scarf will cost around $20,000! Cashmere wool is another expensive wool fabric.

Silk: Mulberry silk, Muga silk, Spider silk, velvet and Charmeuse silk are the most famous and royal silk fabrics. Mulberry silk is the finest and soft silk which is the most expensive silk fabric in the world! Even Cashmere silk and vucana silk are famous for their quality.

Fur: This is the oldest fabric worn since ages. Fur clothes are considered as one of the most luxurious apparel fabrics in the world. The soft animal fur is used to make clothes, home decor items and accessories. Leopard fur prints are considered as the most expensive fur fabric!

Linen: It is another expensive fabric which offers quality and style! It is expensive because it is woven and the fabric is produced by growing flax plants. The quality of linen depends on the plant. Linen is a preferred fabric because it is moth resistant, light and can dry easily!

These are the four most expensive fabrics in the world!