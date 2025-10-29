From Catch To Crisis: Shreyas Iyer’s Spleen Injury, How Serious It Is And What It Means For His Recovery

Kriti Kharbanda’s Birthday Special: From ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ To Her Real-Life Wedding With Pulkit Samrat Insync oi-Riny John

Kriti Kharbanda turns a year older today, and it's hard not to look back at how steadily she has built her career and her life. Starting out in Kannada cinema before finding her space in Bollywood, Kriti's story isn't one of overnight fame. She's been part of everything from emotionally layered stories like 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' to big ensemble comedies such as 'Housefull 4' and 'Pagalpanti'. Over the years, she's earned her place through persistence, warmth, and a sense of balance that shows both on-screen and off it.

Photo Credit: Instagram@veereykiwedding/wishnwed

When Reel Turned Real

It was on the sets of 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and later 'Pagalpanti' that Kriti met Pulkit Samrat. Their chemistry went beyond the camera, but the two kept things private until Kriti confirmed in late 2019 that they were indeed dating. She said she wanted her parents to know before the public did, a small detail that says a lot about her grounded nature.

Their relationship unfolded in the public eye, but the couple managed to keep it low-key and genuine. Whether it was cheering for each other's films or posting easy, everyday moments together, their connection always looked natural, never performative.

From "We're Dating" To "I Do"

By early 2024, talk of their wedding was everywhere, and this time both played along in their own style. Kriti's post-"Let's march together, hand in hand"-was all the hint anyone needed. On 15 March 2024, the two got married at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar. The photos were simple and full of laughter, exactly the kind that feel lived-in rather than staged.

Their reception came soon after and looked like something straight out of a good-vibes playlist. Pulkit surprised Kriti with a life-sized slide installation, a playful nod to "sliding into marriage." The couple danced, laughed, and posed in front of a glowing "Mr & Mrs" sign. Kriti wore a strapless floral gown, Pulkit a sequined blazer, both looking relaxed and happy to just be there.

Home, Halwa And Small Gestures

A few days later, Kriti shared another glimpse into their new chapter. Pulkit made sooji halwa for his "pehli rasoi," a tradition usually carried out by newlywed brides. The small switch felt refreshing, showing that they're comfortable shaping their relationship on their own terms. Kriti shared the photo with the caption "green flag husband," and it instantly struck a chord. It just reflected how they approach life together with comfort, equality, and a sense of humour.

A Birthday That Feels Grounded And Bright

As Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her birthday this 29 October, she does so as an actor who has carved her space through consistency and charm and as a woman who has embraced love on her own terms. Her journey from a promising newcomer to one-half of one of Bollywood's most grounded couples feels refreshingly real.

Here's to more films, more laughter, and more of the calm confidence that makes Kriti who she is.