Indian Whisky Indri Named World’s Best, Conquers Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025!

India just made whisky history. At the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025, Indri's Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 - Marsala Cask Finish was crowned Best World Whisky, earning a 99.1/100 score. It's not only a proud win for India but also proof that Indian single malts are now being judged on equal footing with the world's best.

Six-row Indian barley, traditional copper pot stills, and maturation in Marsala wine casks give it a rich, layered flavor. Notes of stewed fruits and nutty spices linger with every sip, leaving a lasting impression that proves India is no longer just following, it's leading.

Indri Crowned Best Whisky 2025
Photo Credit: Instagram@stock__marketinfo

From Haryana To Las Vegas

Indri's win isn't an overnight success. Behind every bottle is meticulous craftsmanship and a deep understanding of flavors. Limited editions, innovative cask finishes, and a focus on quality over quantity have made Indian single malts a growing force internationally.

It's exciting to see a bottle that carries the local essence of India, its ingredients, climate, and heritage being celebrated on such a big stage. And with scores like 99.1, it's clear the judges noticed.

The 2025 Whisky Highlights Around The Globe

While Indri takes the spotlight, the global whisky scene has seen some incredible releases this year. Here's a peek at the top recognitions that made 2025 unforgettable:

  • Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025 - Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2025 | (99.1/100)
  • International Whisky Competition 2025 - DeVANS Gianchand Adambaraa | (92.68/100)
  • Miami Global Spirit Awards 2025 - Indri-Dru Single Malt | Best World Whiskey

This list makes it clear: Indian whiskies are not just participants, they're contenders.

What Makes Indri Stand Out

Beyond the numbers and accolades, Indri stands out for its character. It doesn't try to imitate Scotch or Japanese styles, it embraces India's own terroir. Made from locally grown six-row barley and matured in Marsala wine casks at Piccadily Distilleries in Haryana, it delivers richness and depth shaped by India's warm climate and distinct craft approach.

Raising A Glass To The Future

Indri's win feels like a turning point. For years, Indian whiskies were seen as value alternatives to international names. Now, they're being tasted, judged, and celebrated on equal terms. That change doesn't just elevate one brand, it raises the entire landscape for Indian distillers.

The next few years will likely see more experimentation, more bold cask finishes, and more names from India stepping into global competitions. The stage is open, the attention is here and this time, the story isn't about catching up. It's about defining what comes next.

