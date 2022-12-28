How The New Year Is Celebrated Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

A new year eve is a time to begin everything afresh, from new clothes to a new way of life to cultivating positive habits to finally grow into a new successful you. It is a fresh new way of approaching relationships, rediscovering their charm and of course, to build memories to last till posterity. It is an expression of gratitude to the Lord to have added these many days to our lives to achieve our intended objectives. Wishes and gifts that show your goodwill, are exchanged on this day. Beautiful attires boost your spirits and confidence to make the new year day a time to cherish for the rest of the year.

There are different beliefs associated with the celebrations in different countries. Let us have glance at how other countries celebrate the New year, in different ways, known or imagined.

1. India

In India, some people make new year resolutions to quit smoking drinking, and other bad habits and vices.

2. United States

People in United States follow a common tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" to greet the New Year, and eat black-eyed peas to enhance their luck.

3. Russia

Russians have their own plan for motivating themselves to do better in the new year. They write their wishes in a paper, burn them, mix the ashes in champagne and drink it. This according to them, will motivate enthusiasm and will to achieve something in the new year.

4. Chile

They consume a spoonful of lentils and place a coin on the soles of their shoes with a view to receiving money at every step they take in the next twelve months of the year. Some people visit the graveyards of their beloved on this day to feel better. It is believed that they will receive wealth during the next twelve months of the year. Some brave people spend their New Year's Eve in the graveyards of their beloved.

5. Denmark

They follow the rule of "Love thy neighbourhood" by literally breaking glasses and plates on their neighbour's doors. Some of them stand on the chairs and jump from it exactly at 12 am. This is an effort to leap into the new year from the previous year.

6. Ecuador

Here, in Paraguay, Columbia, and Panama, people burn effigies of people they do not like. This is done with an intention of eliminating the negative effect of the previous year. Hiding money in the compound of one's house also ensures a steady flow of income the coming year. The effigies also represent the old year.

7. Philippines

Here, People wear polka dotted dresses and keep coins in their pockets to ensure prosperity. They also consume round shaped fruits.

8. Germany

Lead pieces are melted and thrown into the water. Future is interpreted after the lead pieces cool down and settle into peculiar shapes. Coming events are predicted based on these shapes. A heart or ring indicates a wedding is in the offing, while a ship predicts travel and a pig denotes there will be a lot of good food.

9. Greece

Greek children sing Carols, and receive money from elders and neighbours. During the countdown, they switch off all the lights to greet the new year with lights and a fresh note. They hide coins in a cake type called Vasilopita. Whoever finds the coin in the cake is lucky. They also hang onions on the front door of homes to wake up their children by tapping the onions on their heads.

10. South Africa

People throw old clutter in the house and bring new gadgets and things home.

11. Spain And Philippines

The Spanish eat 12 grapes in the dead hour, one grape with each bell to signify good luck for the coming twelve months. In bigger cities like Madrid and Barcelona, people assemble at the main squares to exchange and eat the grapes and bottles of cava.

12. Cuba

If any Cuban wants to tour exotic places, he should go around his house one full round with a suitcase at midnight. This ritual is believed to bring ample opportunities of travel. Some people thoroughly clean their houses at night and throw water out from the windows.

13. Brazil

Brazilians wear white clothes to get rid of evil spirits. Also, some people dive the seven waves of the sea during the first week of new year and also throw flowers at the sea.

14. Scotland

During the New Year Eve in Scotland, "first-footing" is practiced widely. The first person who crosses the threshold of a home should give away good luck gift on the new year day., they Scots also arrange bonfire ceremonies where people hold parades with giant fireballs swinging on poles.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 20:05 [IST]