Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79: Inside Oscar-Winning Actress's $29 Million 'Dream Home' And Net Worth

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress whose wit, warmth, and unshakable individuality made her one of cinema's most beloved icons. Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79, at her home in California.

According to People and Reuters, the actress had been experiencing a sudden decline in health in the months leading up to her passing. While no official cause of death has been shared, sources close to her family have confirmed that she had been under medical care.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly responded to a call from her home early that morning. Her family has requested privacy as they grieve, and public tributes have begun pouring in from across the film industry.

A Career That Redefined The Modern Woman

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she adopted her mother's maiden name, "Keaton," as her professional name after joining the Actors' Equity Association.

Keaton's career took off in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in 'The Godfather' (1972). But it was 'Annie Hall' (1977) that cemented her as a cultural icon. Her portrayal of the charmingly neurotic Annie earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress, turning androgynous menswear and offbeat humour into an emblem of female confidence.

In the decades that followed, she starred in a wide range of films from 'Baby Boom' and 'The First Wives Club' to 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'Book Club'. Her ability to bring vulnerability and humour to every role made her a rare kind of star: relatable, unpredictable, and completely her own person.

The Designer Behind The Actress

Off screen, Keaton had a deep passion for architecture and interior design. She became known for buying, renovating, and selling distinctive homes, often blending Spanish, industrial, and rustic aesthetics.

In March 2025, she put her self-described "dream home" in Brentwood, California, on the market. The five-bedroom, seven-bath property reportedly listed at around $29 million had taken her nearly eight years to perfect. Media reports described the home as whimsical, even inspired by 'The Three Little Pigs', a creative proof to her playful imagination.

Her earlier real estate ventures included stunning restorations in Laguna Beach, Pacific Palisades, and Tucson projects that reflected her love for craftsmanship and storytelling

A Fortune Built On Passion And Perseverance

At the time of her passing, Keaton's net worth was estimated at around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade. Beyond her acting success, she had an eye for real estate that turned into a lucrative side pursuit.

Yet despite her wealth, she was famously down-to-earth about money, often joking in interviews about her impulsive home purchases and calling them her "creative outlets." For Keaton, design wasn't business, it was a way of life.

A Life Lived Entirely On Her Own Terms

Diane Keaton never married, but she built a rich and fulfilling life with her two adopted children, Dexter and Duke. Friends describe her as "funny right up until the end," keeping her humour and curiosity alive even during her final months.

Her legacy goes beyond her films, she helped redefine what it means to age in Hollywood with grace, independence, and unfiltered charm. Whether in a turtleneck, a tailored suit, or her signature wide-brimmed hats, Keaton embodied authenticity in every sense.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

As the film community remembers her, one thing is certain: Diane Keaton made millions feel seen, understood, and entirely okay with being a little bit different.