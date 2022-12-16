Traditional Quilts (Razai), Comforters And Duvets: Which One Do You Prefer In Winter? Home N Garden oi-Pundreeka Valli

What feels like a cosy and warm hug in winter? Well, they have to be either quilts, comforters or duvets. While Comforters and duvets are always much sought-after items, especially during freezing temperatures or extreme cold; most Indians prefer Rajai or Razai or traditional quilts to warm themselves up in winter.

The best part is they are available in different sizes, colours and patterns. Let us delve into the details and then you can decide for yourself, which one is best for you.

What is a Traditional Quilt (Razai)?

Razai or a traditional quilt is mostly like a duvet or a comforter, used in Afghanistan, Pakistan, North India, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, you can see the older generations using this bedding type and they look so colourful, and cosy and provide the warmth that even the blankets cannot provide. It was created during the 16th century when the Vaishnava sect was banned from using leather and wool due to religious restrictions. So unable to bear the cold nights, they found their inspiration in Rajasthan and created cotton stuffed quilts, floor covers etc. This craft finally received royal patronage as well after undergoing some aesthetic modifications. Nowadays, we have modern versions called comforters and duvet inserts.

Pros And Cons Of A Razai

Pros

They are lightweight

They are used in Summer

They are charming decorative items for the room

It is low maintenance

Cons

They are expensive

They do not completely deliver what they promise.

What Is A Comforter?

A comforter is a modern version of Razai, and more technologically advanced. There are comforters for all tastes and specifications. It is actually a top cover for your bed, that is fluffy thick and decorated. Sheets or additional thin blankets can be used under them. Synthetic fibre materials such as polyester or cotton blends are stuffed into comforters and stitched in a secure and evenly distributed pattern.

They are not the decorative items that you need accessories to pair them up with. You just spread it on the bed, and nothing beyond this needs to be done. Comforters are typically sold in bed-in-a-bag sets with sheets and pillow shams, that are of the same size as the bed. A comforter is a best alternative to the duvet and cover. If you are determined to economise, and do not have much time to muse over your bedding decorations, then choose a comforter over a duvet. Comforter is just a onetime shopping experience, and you are not required to take a duvet cover on and off.

Comforter Pros And Cons

Pros

You don't require to assemble it.

It maintains its shape.

They look great on the bed as they hang over the bed unlike duvets.

Cons

Cleaning it is laborious.

They flatten over time.

They may not provide so much warmth during winters.

What Is A Duvet Cover?

You simply squeeze in the duvet inside the duvet cover and closed with attached buttons, ties or zipper and close up the end with the attached buttons, ties or zipper. Now all you have to do is to just remove the covers as they are easily removable and wash and dry them. The thick duvet inside the cover need not be washed at all as it stays clean inside the cover.

Another advantage of having a duvet cover for your comforter is that you can have two or three sets which you can interchange without having to buy a new comforter set. Your duvet covers can be used with comforters too but check the right size before you plunge into the decision. Actually, you do not need sheets when have the duvet cover. But if you insist on having a sheet underneath the cover, it is up to you to decide about that.

The difference between these two is that the comforter should be used as it is and duvet should be used with a cover, coverlet, or top quilt. A duvet is relatively warmer as it does not require you to use additional sheets.

Duvets are originally made with goose or duck feathers and they can be quite expensive. However, the duck or goose eiderdown, makes the highest quality. A duvet is usually not much larger than the bed and hence gives your bedroom a modern European look. Duvets are typically in neutral shades.

Duvet Pros And Cons

Pros

It is lightweight and fluffy in texture.

They are easily cleaned.

They give a fresh look to the bed in an effortless manner.

Cons

It doesn't provide as much coverage as a comforter

It can bunch inside the cover.

It is difficult to assemble it.

Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:29 [IST]