Household Items That Are Literally Poisoning The Air Around You Improvement lekhaka-Veenu sahani

Air pollution has detrimental effects on our body. Sometimes air pollution occurs inside our house and it is very risky compared to the air pollution outside. This is due to the fact that we spent a considerable amount of time in our house and its premises. Do you know that avoiding a few household items can help you lead a healthy life? Read on to know.

Paints

We often have the tendency to store leftover or nearly empty paint cans in the storeroom for reusing it in the future. These cans release VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) gases in the area which would cause problems with air quality and can directly impact our breathing. Try to use low-VOC paints.

Cleaning Products

There are many cleaning materials which release a big source of VOC in the air. Avoid using scented products inside the home. Make it a habit to clean your house with natural ingredients like water, vinegar or baking soda.

Aerosol Sprays

Household items like aerosols contribute to nearly fifty per cent of outdoor VOC emissions in cities. The aerosol products inside your house not only damage the indoor air, but they also contribute to outdoor pollution. Keep away from using aerosol sprays whenever possible to decrease the pollution.

Air Fresheners

Air fresheners can emit over 100 different chemicals that are harmful to health. Instead of using air fresheners for a pleasant-smelling try to keep your windows open for longer duration and run a fan even if the room is empty.

Dry Cleaning

Try to hand-wash your clothes as much as possible. Give them for dry cleaning only if they are not safe to hand wash. There are certain VOC residues on dry-cleaned clothes which slowly get released into the air.

Candles

Scented candles are likely to emit harmful formaldehyde which is very dangerous. Not only this, candles on occasions could be substantial sources of fine particles that contribute to the pollution. Try using beeswax candles to fulfil your needs.

Humidifiers

Humidifiers are hazardous if used on a higher percentage. It could directly impact on your ability to breathe. You are in a safe zone by keeping it below 50 per cent humidity. This will not only protect your skin but would also reduce the risk of contamination.

Granite

Granite countertops do produce radon which seems to be a naturally occurring radioactive gas. However, studies have revealed that indoor granites are not harmful when it comes to radon gas. The main source of radon gas is the cracks in walls and other areas. Radon Test Kit is easily available in the market which will help to detect whether your house has radon. If the results are positive, then first repair the crack areas in the house instead of replacing the granite.

Manufactured Wood Products

Plywood, particleboard and laminated sheets contain high amounts of formaldehyde which starts emitting gas after about two years post inception. To protect your future from this harmful gas try purchasing only low- or no-formaldehyde products. Always ensure that you are allowing more and more fresh air into your home as much as possible.

Fireplaces

Lighting a fire in your house can also muck up your air. Burning wood to make your home cosy and cleaning up the ash later would result in exposing your house to high levels of particulate pollution and carbon monoxide. Better clear up the ash immediately and keep the area clean.

Gas Stove

The flame of the gas stove creates nitrogen oxide emissions, and cooking itself produces particles. Always keep the windows of your kitchen open while cooking. An exhaust fan is a must to have in every kitchen. Your kitchen should always ventilate the cooking air outside your home.

Air Purifiers

Air purifiers usually generate ozone which is very harmful to human health. Avoid using air purifiers for sound health and cleaner air indoors.

Well, it is not possible to avoid these products always. Therefore, always keep your windows open when you are using pollutant-releasing products. This will help protect your lungs and breathe a little easier.