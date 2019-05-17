12 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Bed Bugs Improvement lekhaka-Veenu sahani

Bed bugs are indeed very common but most people panic and don't know how to make use of the basic home remedies for bed bugs that can help them disappear quickly.

Bed bugs are insects that are small oval-shaped, flat and rusty-brown in colour around 5 mm in size. They usually appear in the night as they crawl out of their dark crevices in the night and mainly feed on human blood which results in bed bug bites.

Listed here below are some remedies to cure the bed bugs.

1. Let The Bed Bugs Starve To Death

2. Remove Clutter From The Surroundings

Bed bugs do not solely reside in the bed sheets but could also possibly hide in the furniture, curtains, and cardboard boxes under the bed or on clothes lying in the laundry basket. One best way to say goodbye to bed bugs is to keep the room free of clutter as much as possible. Replace the cardboard boxes with plastic boxes. Keep the laundry clothes in sealed bin liners. Keep vacuuming the entire room thoroughly at regular intervals.

3. Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree oil is an inexpensive solution to an infestation. Take twenty drops of all natural, pure tea tree oil and dilute it with 200 ml water then spray this mixture onto the affected areas. This oil not only kills them, but it also enables to mask the human smell which would usually attract the bed bugs. Keep doing this process for a stretch of at least 10 days.

4. Baking Soda

It is always handy to have some baking soda in the kitchen. Yes, you guessed it right! It can kill bed bugs. Take a good quantity of baking soda and just sprinkle it onto the areas affected by bed bugs. Keep it for some days and if need be do sprinkle again every other day. Baking soda helps in physically dehydrating their skin which in turn results in their death.

5. Vinegar

The strong smell of vinegar is very helpful to banish the bugs entirely. The ideal way is to saturate the edges of the infected area such as underneath and around furniture with white distilled vinegar. In this way when the bugs flee they tend to take the smell and ultimately don't return as they cannot bear the odour of the vinegar. Try it out at least for one week and repeat the process again after the week for optimal results.

6. Diatomaceous earth powder

Diatomaceous earth is very cheap and easily available in the market. All you have to do is just sprinkle diatomaceous earth powder on all the infested areas. Almost 90% of bed bugs do get killed by it. It is often considered as one of the most effective natural bed bug treatments.

7. Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is a popular home remedy for bed bugs. Massage the edges of your bed, underneath and around furniture thoroughly with alcohol all around. When bed bugs whiff the pungent aroma of alcohol they die.

8. Borax

First, spill the borax generously on the mattress and immediately after that spray on some water over it to evict the bed bugs. Practice this act daily for a period of five days to get favourable results. Borax can also be used to wash the affected clothes and bed sheets. Add some of it along with the washing powder and get it drained. The bugs will disappear forever.

9. Salt

Salt is one another natural repellent for bed bugs. The minute you spray some sea salt on the bed bugs crawling around you will in no time see the pests dying. Salt is an instant remedy to deport the bugs.

10. Onion Juice

Make some juice out of onions and spread it across the infested area. The strong smell of onion juice cuts out the breathing zone of the bugs.

11. Lavender Leaves

The odour or tang of this herb repels the nasty creature in no time. Just put dried lavender leaves between two cloth pieces and get it sewed around the bed perimeter. Keep changing it every alternate day for about 15 days and you will not get disappointed for sure.

12. Thyme

Put some thyme leaves in net bags and place them in the affected areas. Keep discarding the old leaves on every third day and fill the bags with a fresh one for about a month to get a bug-free house.