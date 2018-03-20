Vastu Tips For A Happy Married Life (tips For Husband-Wife Relationship)

Who doesn't look forward to having love and prosperity in their married life? People do not leave any stone unturned when looking to maintain peace in their relationships. However, it has often been observed that there could be several reasons arising daily that can result in minor tiffs to major misunderstandings, especially between a husband and wife.

So, when trying to lead a happy married life, there are a few Vastu tips, considering which can ensure that you have peace in your marital relationship.

How Vastu Affects Marriage?

Certain defects in a couple's house can lead to regular quarrels between the husband and wife, which can lead to separation and even divorce. Some of the basic tips that a loving couple should always keep in mind when building their home are:

• Ensure that your kitchen is not in the north-east direction.

• Bonsai and thorny plants should not be kept in the house.

• Refrain from making any extensions in the south-east part of the house.

• Keep fresh flowers in your bedroom. Do not forget to change them regularly.

• North-east part of your home should always be neat and clean. Try making this area clutter free.

There are several other tips as well that Vastu suggests you begin to follow for a peaceful marital life. Read on to know more.

Ample Benefits Of Vastu Shastra

Considering the immense amount of benefits that following Vastu can bring about in one's life, implementing it by a newly married couple has also become essential, such that the husband and wife can lead a prosperous married life.

Vastu Shastra can be incorporated while planning basic lifestyle patterns in your life, whether it is your sleeping position or how you decorate your home, Vastu can leave its essence in every aspect, ultimately giving you a life filled with joy.

For a married couple, nothing can be more annoying than having constant misunderstandings. One of the prime reasons for this is the incorrect location of the bedroom in your house. Your bedroom should be situated in the north-west or south-west direction.

This will allow love to build and remain in the married couple's life. The worst bedroom locations are in the north-east and south-east sides of the house.

Sleeping in the right direction can spark love between the couple

Sleeping with one's head towards the south is considered to be the best for couples. This sleeping position allows the positive magnetic energy flowing from the north direction to enter into your body without affecting your sleep.

The Bed That You Use

According to Vastu, the use of beds made of metal or wrought iron can ignite tension between couples. Regular shaped, preferably square or rectangular shaped, wooden beds are always recommended. For a smooth marital relationship, the wife should prefer sleeping on the left side of the bed, while the husband should sleep on the right side. To have harmony in your marriage, always use a single bed mattress on your double bed. Do not use separate double mattresses. Prefer having a bed without the under-storage compartments.

Your Master Bedroom

Light colours are always recommended for your master bedroom, according to Vastu. Rose-pink and light blue are the colors that are mostly preferred. This allows for the creation of a calm and loving environment in your bedroom.

To create a soothing ambiance, ensure that your bedroom is uncluttered. Ensure that all electronic gadgets are kept at a distance from your bed. It is always advisable to refrain from keeping any form of electronic gadgets in your master bedroom. It has been found that the electro-magnetic waves from these electronic gadgets can create tension between the partners.

Placing mirrors in a couple's bedroom has been found to create quarrels between the partners. However, if you intend to have a mirror in the bedroom, then try keeping it covered when not in use, especially when you sleep during the night. Your master bedroom should also be well-lit to allow the free flow of positive communication.

Using Your Wedding Photographs

These days, no one misses out on capturing their memories of a lifetime when getting married. Don't let them just remain in the albums. Pick up some beautiful and candid pictures and hang them on the wall in the eastern part of the house. The eastern wall symbolizes the spreading of positive vibes, ensuring that the pictures hung on them keep reminding you of how much in love you are with your partner.

Marriage is a sacred relationship and a very special bond, not just for the bride and groom but also for their families. There is surely no harm in trying some cosmic luck to favor a harmonious relationship between the husband and wife.

Vastu Shastra gives you the ultimate guidelines that will ensure there is everlasting peace and love in your marital life.