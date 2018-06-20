how to get rid of a beehive

When we see a beehive near our home, we try to kill the beehive, as honey bees are known to pose a great risk for us. But we must keep in mind that honey bees are very important for the ecosystem balance, pollination, and health. Most of the vegetables and fruits we eat daily are made possible by these honey bees. You can remove the beehive without killing them by following the tips given below.

Don't leave the beehive alone because if you leave it, then soon your yard may become home to thousands of bees. It might become a very serious danger not only to your family members and pets, but also to your neighbours.

It sounds like a frightening prospect, but if you follow a few things and certain steps, one can easily get rid of a beehive without killing the honey bees.

Locate The Beehive

You can easily locate the beehive by inspecting the surroundings. If you see one or two bees in your home, then there is a high chance of having a beehive in your vicinity. It is important to find and destroy the beehive as early as possible. Gather the tools and try to relocate the bees rather than killing them.

Get Help From A Bee Keeper

Seek the help from a local bee keeper who collects honey bees for profitable purpose. You can get this service with the help of professional pest-control companies. A bee keeper removes the honey bees without killing them and uses them for pollination, honey, or for beeswax. Most of the companies remove the beehives for free, so check your local listings after you found the hive.

Smoke Out The Honey Bees

In order to remove the bees from their hives, we can use smoke and incense. They are often used on the beehives if they want to collect the honey. Bees will slowly vacate their hives if we use smoke and incense. Once the hive is empty, then carefully remove it. Collect honey and wash the traces, so that the bees are not attracted to that place again.

Burn Paper or Wood Under The Beehive At Night

If you found the beehive in your location, then you can get rid of the bees by burning wood or paper under the hive at night or in the evening. Make sure you dress properly and burn them when all the honey bees are back home. Avoid the chances or hideaways for the bees, so that they cannot escape.

Remove All The Bee-attracting Structures

Honey bees are always attracted to leaking tanks and open fountains, it is always better to remove all the bee-attracting structures. Do not let the honeybees be comfortable even for one day because once they are comfortable, they will never leave your property. Destroy the hive completely, so that they may find the location uninhabitable.

Best Time To Remove The Beehive

You can destroy the established beehive colonies in early spring or late winter. It is the best time to remove the beehive, where the population in the hive is the smallest. Honey bees take rest in the hive in the early morning and evening. Apply an insecticide to the hive and remove it as early as possible.

Call A Professional If You Are Allergic

Make sure you aren't allergic, because if you are allergic, then the poison present in the bee sting can cause serious health issues such as difficulty in breathing, vomiting, and others. This can be fatal for the one who is highly allergic to it. In that case, it is always better to call a professional to remove the beehive.

Soap And Water Solution To Get Rid Of The Beehives

One can easily melt the exterior part of the beehive by using a solution of water and soap. Take one part liquid dish soap to four parts water in a spray bottle and spray the liquid on the hive. If we follow this procedure, then we can partly destroy the beehive.

Dress Appropriately

If you are involved in the process of removing the beehive, then it is very important to dress appropriately. Pick light-coloured clothes with a smooth texture; otherwise, the bees may become aggravated. Make sure your dress is not too thin, else this may leave you open to bee stings.

Wear thick gloves and headgear which offer a great protection to you from the bees. Don't use heavy scented perfumes or deodorants while dealing with the honey bees because they may get your scent confused to the flowers.

It is a fact that honey bees are very important for balancing the ecosystem and pollination; but they are also pests which may cause a serious harm to our family members or pets. So, try to get rid of the bees from your location by following the tips stated above without killing them.