Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Quick Ways To Clean Your House Before You Welcome Lord Ganesha Improvement lekhaka-Asha Das

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and you might have started thinking about cleaning your home to celebrate this festival. Every family cleans their house before they welcome Lord Ganesha. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September.

Majority of us would love to have a pleasantly cleaned house constantly, with everything in its place. But, you have to be determined about putting some effort, particularly when it is for a festival like Ganesh Chaturthi. You may have both expected and unexpected guests during this time.

However, nobody would prefer to invest hours cleaning home because a festive season demands your time for many other programmes as well. You may have to work on many other things associated with the festival.

If you are looking for some easy and quick ideas to clean your house for Ganesh Chaturthi, we are here to offer you help! Here are some brisk tips that will help you set up your home for the celebrations.

Be organised: Cleaning everything in the house simply will just wind up squandering your time and effort. Prioritise the tasks and do accordingly. Sticking on to cleaning the corners and walls of a single room for a long time will make you have a lot of pending cleaning works.

Categories: You can clean the house before Ganesh Chaturthi easily and effectively if you spend a little time beforehand to categorise what you want to clean. Divide it like furniture, floor, walls, windows, carpets, kitchen wares, fan and lights. Now, decide which all among these need immediate cleaning and do it accordingly.

No procrastination: Once you start to clean the house before Ganesh Chaturthi, it is always recommended to complete it in a single stretch. Avoid following the practice of procrastination as this will ultimately leave many works that again need your attention and effort.

Assign specific time: Assign a specific time for cleaning any single category or for cleaning the whole house. This will help you become more determined and hard-working to meet the deadlines. This is one of the effective fun ideas to clean the house before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Declutter: If you are looking for a wonderful idea that will help change the look of your home, no doubt, it is all about decluttering the home. Declutter as you clean each room so that you don’t have to re-enter the room to clean it again. This is one of the ideas to clean the house before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vacuum and mop: Vacuum the carpets and sofa. Also, vacuum the whole house. You can also mop your floors to keep it clean and beautiful. It is recommended to mop your floor again just before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival so that it will look neat during the whole festive season.

Kitchen Cleaning: Cleaning the whole house is important when it is for the Ganesh Chaturthi; however, cleaning your kitchen is a hygienic prerequisite. You need to clean all the corners of your kitchen because you will definitely have visitors to your kitchen during the festival.