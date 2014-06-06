14 Ways To Kill Rats Naturally

Kitty Litter

The only way to get rid of rats with home remedies is to place a little cat litter in holes where they thrive. With the cats' fear, they will go and never return.

Peppermint

Rats cannot stand the smell of peppermint. If you want to kill rats naturally with home remedies, you need to dip cotton balls in peppermint oil and place it near their hole. The smell of the mint itself will shrink their lungs and kill them.

Get The Cat

The old remedy to kill rats is to get the cat in the house. No matter where the rat is, the cat will find its way through in finding the rodent.

Human Hair

They say that rats cannot stand the sight of human hair. The reason being that rats usually tend to swallow the hair, which kills them.

Moth Balls

One of the ways to kill rats naturally is with the help of moth balls. These little things are poisonous to humans as well as to rats which surely can kill them.

Ammonia

One of the ways to kill rats naturally is to sprinkle the hole of their home with ammonia. Due to the pungent smell, they will die.

Cow dung

If you want to know how to kill rats naturally, try using dry cow dung. These cakes when eaten by the rodent will inflame their tiny stomachs making them vomit and die.

Cat Urine

Cat urine replaced as water spots for rats are a nice way to kill rats naturally. These little rodents are not familiar with the smell, thus causing them to drink.

Owl Feathers

Plastic rodents like snakes can help to get rid of rats. However, to scare them completely, try placing owl feathers in their hole.

Sound Hurts Them

Sounds hurts them and makes their ears bleed too. Sharp waves from a sound box can kill rats naturally. This is one of the ways to kill rat with home remedies.

Pepper

Pepper sprinkled near the holes can kill rats naturally. The pungent smell will inflate their lungs causing them unable to breathe and die eventually.

Bay Leaf

Rats tend to look at bay leaf as food. To kill rats naturally, you can place these leaves in their holes. These rodents will choke on the leaf, thus killing them.

Onions

Onions are another food you can use to kill rats naturally. All you need to do is to slice an onion, place it near their holes and wait for them to enjoy the feast. This is one of the home remedies to kill rats naturally.

Baby Powder

Sprinkling baby powder will intoxicate the rat, killing the rodent. This natural way of killing rats is not that efficient though.