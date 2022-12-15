How To Use A Fitted Bedsheet? A Simple Trick Can Make Your Bed Look Neat Home N Garden oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bed linen or bedsheets have a new name and form and are the common ingredients using which the chore of straightening the bedsheets is virtually simplified. These types of bedsheets not only cover the mattress in myriad shades, but protect them from environmental pollution, sweat, dirt and dust. They offer the ultimate comfort for you to sleep on. They are called fitted sheets which are the best alternatives to flat sheets.

What Are Fitted Bedsheets?

It is a bedsheet that is fitted over the mattress with elastic bands to hold it in place on all sides. While it takes effort and patience to tuck the flat sheet underneath the mattress on all sides. All the fitted bedsheet takes is to pull it over the mattress and leave it. The most important thing to note is that you have to use the right sheet size. It looks ugly when you wear a size too small or too big, right?

The fitted sheet should do just what it says, fit it perfectly. A flat sheet is larger on all sides than the mattress. But a fitted sheet should be the same size as your mattress.] These bedsheets come in with a variety of pillowcases just like any other flat sheet set. This is also available as a double bed, single bed, and for queen size and king size measurements. To avoid mistakes, you must pick a bedsheet that is only two inches larger than the size of the cot.

Single or double-fitted bedsheet looked like a crumpled pile of cloth when you try to fold them like a flat sheet. So with trial and error, find your way through the folding challenge. You will quickly find a way out of the problem of excessive creasing of the bedsheet

Benefits Of Using A Fitted Bedsheet

Busy people who are hard-pressed for time to clean their households on a regular basis, can find these bedsheets perfectly answer their woes. Convenience and saving of effort and time are its biggest pluses. They are also easy to use, and quick to arrange, whereas a flat sheet needs time to arrange and tuck underneath the bed. They can be washed in the washing machines or by hand. Do not dye them or bleach them. Or even dry clean them as their colour and thread integrity will diminish after exposure to direct sunlight and harsh Air drying or gentle washing will help immensely to preserve their charm for years. Only if you take care of the elastic and see that it does not become loose as the fitted sheet stops functioning as it should and you will be forced to use a flat sheet instead.

A Simple Trick To Make Your Bed Look Neat

Putting a bedsheet can be overwhelming, so we have a perfect hack if you are using a fitted bedsheet instead. While placing a fitted bedsheet, ensure that the corner is facing towards the bottom. This will ensure the corners are perfect and it will fit always well including the rest of the fit. The alignment will be perfect as well.

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:20 [IST]