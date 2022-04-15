7 Humidity Absorbing Indoor Plants To Beat the Summer Heat Gardening oi-Pragya Sharma

High humidity is a struggle for coastal cities, especially during the summer. The increase in the level of humidity in the summer season makes the home an uncomfortable space. A natural and effective solution to get rid of the dampness is by planting humidity-absorbing plants indoors. These plants harvest moisture and provide you with fresh air, greenery, and a positive atmosphere in your home. Let us now discuss how to choose the best plants that help to reduce humidity indoors.

1. English Ivy

English Ivy plants work best during humidity, as they purify the air and remove the mold in hot and humid areas. They can be placed in bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen spaces to achieve the ideal humidity levels. It is advised to place the plants in hanging pots at an elevated level to absorb better moisture.

2. Bamboo Palm

Bamboo Palms make an ideal houseplant, by growing well in medium to low light conditions. The Bamboo Palm absorbs humidity with its thin, dark green leaves and moist soil. At high humidity levels, their leaves have a lush green shine due to added moisture. They are well suited to any corner of your home from the living room to the bedroom by adding cool and comfort.

3. Tillandsia

Tillandsia is a unique houseplant due to its funnel shape with triangular leaves. They are a perfect indoor plant for summers as they absorb moisture from the air by reducing the humidity levels. Tillandsia requires ample amounts of sunlight and weekly watering to thrive in warmer temperatures. Place them in a decorative jar or near your bookshelf to amp up your home décor.

4. Peace Lily

It is necessary to provide Peace Lilies with bright and indirect light by keeping them moist. Peace Lily makes an excellent humidity-absorbing plant by maintaining the home temperature. With the right amount of light, these plants bloom throughout the year with beautiful white flowers.

5. Begonias

Begonias thrive well in warm temperatures with lots of moisture. Due to their colorful foliage and appealing leaves, they act as attractive houseplants. Begonias make a great indoor plant by taking away the moisture content from the air and reducing the impact of heat during summers.

6. Spider Plant

Spider plants absorb water from their leaves, which helps to lower the moisture levels in the air. Growing Spider plants in an area with excess humidity and unbearable heat can help in creating a cooling effect in the house. Apart from their elegantly stylish look, Spider plants require very less maintenance to survive indoors.

7. Boston Fern

Boston Fern helps to remove stickiness from the air by balancing the moisture count in the house. They require indirect sunlight and damp soil to survive at home temperature. Boston Fern is an evergreen plant that absorbs humidity from the atmosphere. Unlike other Fern species, they cannot tolerate dry air which makes them an exceptional humidity absorbing plant.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:00 [IST]