6 Ways to Prevent House Plants From Gettiṇg Burnt In The Summers

During the summers, unbearable heat and extreme temperatures can cause a lot of damage to house plants. Every type of plant responds differently to varying heat and temperatures. Vegetables like lettuce, cabbage, leafy greens, and broccoli generally prefer cooler soil temperatures around 50 to 60℉.Whereas summer garden crops like tomatoes, peppers, nd beans thrive in 75 to 90℉. It is always suggested to have long-term solutions to combat irregular heat fluctuations during summers that are harmful to the life of plants.

You can be a good gardener for your plants by taking necessary precautions. Given below are 6 ways that will help to prevent your plants from drying or getting burnt in the summers.

1. Water with care

To protect your plants from excess heat it is necessary to develop a healthy and strong root system by watering them daily. The moist soil encourages the roots to grow deeply. Having deep roots will help the plant to access more nutrients to make them resilient during the unbearable summer heat. The goal is to keep the soil damp with a consistent watering schedule.

2. Shade sensitive plants

Providing shade is an effective way to keep your plants cool by reducing the intensity of sunlight. Shade can prevent sun scalding of plants that often causes the plant to prematurely rot. It is, therefore, necessary to block the hottest afternoon sun by draping specialized shade cloth over hoops or covering the plants with the help of a large overhead canopy. In the case of permanent shade structures, use a material that will allow partial sunlight with UV protection. For a shorter span, you can block the sun by moving your potted plants in shaded areas.

3. Do not water the leaves

Avoid overhead watering and wetting of plant leaves during hot and sunny conditions. Watering the plants in direct sunlight can magnify the intensity of heat by increasing the chances of sunburn or leaf scorching, wherein the leaves turn brown and ultimately drop off from the plant. It is always suggested to water the soil around the base of the plant rather than its leaves during summer times.

4. Avoid fertilizers

Applying additional fertilizers to your plants is not a great idea during summers. Manure and fertilizer contain salts that can cause damage and burning of the plants. When your plant is in summer survival mode, it is not looking out for additional nutrients. Wait till the summer cools down, to add extra fertilizers into the soil.

5. Do not skip the mulch

Mulch is a layer of material that goes above-exposed soil which helps to promote steady soil temperature. Mulching helps in reducing the amount of water a plant requires by preventing the soil from drying out. Applying two inches of organic mulch material like straw, small barks, or shredded leaves serves the best during summers.

6. Avoid dark containers

Growing your plants in dark-colored containers will heat up the soil during summers. It is suggested to use lighter color containers, as they help in reflecting the heat. It is a vital responsibility of the gardener to be well aware of the effects of weather on plants.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 9:36 [IST]