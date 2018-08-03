6 Reasons Why You Should Use Cinnamon In The Garden

Irrespective of the place that you grew up in, it is but natural that the flavour of cinnamon triggers waves of childhood nostalgia. The way the strong aroma of cinnamon filled up the entire room is something that none of us can forget. This holds true irrespective of whether you grew up in the northern part of the country or that in the south. It is very difficult for many of us to think of a life that does not have any role of cinnamon whatsoever.

Over the years, as you continued to consume cinnamon, you realized that this particular spice is not just very tasty, it is also very healthy for you. Your doctor might have advised you to consume a healthy amount of cinnamon on a daily basis in order to keep your blood sugar level under control and to reduce the chances of any type of heart disease.

The role of cinnamon in increasing your beauty is something that is not hidden from us. Indeed, there are tonnes of ways in which cinnamon can be made into a face pack or a face scrub in order to reap the maximum benefits.

However, one aspect of cinnamon that is often ignored is the fact that the cinnamon stick does not become beneficial only after it has been plucked and brought to us in our homes. The benefits of cinnamon start way before that and can be seen in the garden itself.

This article talks to us about how cinnamon is good for your garden. Take a moment to read this for this might motivate you to introduce a new member in your garden.

1. Deters Ants

Ants are a major source of nuisance in the garden as they are known to eat into the leaves. These not just damage the leaves and make them look ugly, they are also bad for the overall health of the plant. Now, it is important to understand that a single ant cannot cause much damage to a plant. The reason why ants are so dangerous is that they usually travel in groups and the cumulative effect of the damage caused by each of the group members is what is dangerous for the plant.

In such a situation, one of the most efficient ways of stopping the ant from causing damage would be by stopping one ant from communicating with the other. The aroma of cinnamon does precisely that. It is so strong that the ants get confused and lose their way. Thus, they are unable to cause much damage.

2. Fights Fungus

Fungus is another factor that disrupts the normal growth of plants. There are very few gardens that can claim to have never come under the attack of irritating surface-level fungi. In the Indian subcontinent, the growth of wild mushrooms is another common cause of concern.

In such a situation, one of the easiest ways to deal with that would be by using cinnamon for this purpose. Here, all that you have to do is ground the cinnamon into a powder. Once that is done, sprinkle some of it in the areas where fungi are present. This will ensure speedy death and your lovely flowers will be able to bloom in full glory.

3. Protects Seedlings

Just like the human baby, the seedling of a tree is also very delicate. As a result, it needs to be protected from things like difficult weather conditions, fungus and a number of other plant diseases. It also has to be ensured that the seedling does not rot due to excessive moisture.

The antifungal and antibacterial properties of cinnamon take care of all of that. It also ensures that the seeding is given an environment where it is nurtured well and it grows well. Once the seedling grows into a plant, it will be in a position to take care of itself and you do not have to use cinnamon for the same.

4. Helps In Grafting

Anyone who is into gardening is well aware of the role of grafting and cutting in the process of plant reproduction. There are very few people who are interested in gardening and have not done this in the past. Now, it is obvious that when a part of a plant is being detached from its original body and taken elsewhere, it will be weaker.

In such a situation, what you can do is dip it in cinnamon powder before replanting it. This will ensure that your plants grow out to be stronger.

5. Revives Sick Plants

Just like any other living beings, plants may also get wounded. You must have often encountered sick or wounded plants in your gardening experience. Unlike most other living beings, plants recover very fast and with a little bit of love, care and attention on our part, it is very easy for us to revive them to their earlier form.

One of the easiest hacks for you to do this would be by sprinkling a pinch of cinnamon power over this every day. This should be done after watering the plant in order to ensure the maximum amount of retention. If you repeat this action for 4 to 5 days, you will be able to find a noticeable improvement in the health of your plant.

6. Keeps Mosquitoes Away

This point is not just beneficial for the plants in your garden but also for you as well. Mosquitoes and other pesky creatures do not like the smell of cinnamon.

Hence, if you sprinkle a good amount of cinnamon powder in your garden, you will be happy to realize that mosquitoes are keeping away from it. This will, in turn, enable you to keep away from conditions like dengue and malaria. Not only will that keep your family healthy, but your plants will also grow up much healthier. Needless to say, this will increase the aesthetic beauty of your garden by leaps and bounds.