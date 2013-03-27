Holi 2020: How To Clean Your Home After The Festival Of Colours Gardening oi-Staff

Vibrant colours fill our mind during the festive season of Holi. It is an extremely joyous and playful festival celebrated with fun, music and dance. But without colours, Holi is meaningless. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated from 9-10 March. The first and foremost scene that will flash in our mind is throwing coloured powders, playing with water guns or blasting water balloons.

In this festival use of synthetic colours is very common. And these colours are a mixture of different chemicals like mineral oils, acids, heavy metals or glass powders. When compared to natural colours, it is more difficult to remove these synthetic colours from your floor, wall, furniture or garniture. This may hinder you from enjoying Holi to its fullest. You may be worried on how will be your living room after the celebrations, as Holi colours leaves marks and stains everywhere. But no need to worry as Boldsky brings few tricks to clean your home after Holi celebration.

Tips to clean your home after Holi celebration:

1. The most important point to be remembered is to remove the colour stains from floor, furniture etc on the same day. If it is not practical, try to pour some water over the colour stains, so that it will not get dried up fast.

2. For comparatively small stains, you can use soap-soaked brushes. Scrub the floor taking care not to leave any scratches. Use a nylon brush for effective cleaning.

3. Mild stains of colours can be removed easily. Use a liquid detergent. Allow the colours to get soaked in the detergent for some time and then wash it off. Repeat the process if necessary. To avoid scratching, wrap some cotton in a cloth and use this for wiping.

4. The colour-stained floors can be cleaned easily with a paste of baking soda and water. Apply this paste over the stained floor and leave it until dried. Wipe off with a damp cloth or wet sponge. This method may not work on the walls as its paint would get chipped off.

5. Apply acetone or hydrogen peroxide with the help of cotton or sponge. Wipe the floor with a damp cloth applying some force. But remember not to make scratches on the floor.

6. Be patient as it may need several washes for the colour to be removed completely. Nobody wants to leave scratch marks on their beautiful floors just because they celebrated one day with colours. So do not even think about scratching the floor. Consider only wiping.

7. If your floor is of white marble, you may use liquid bleach to remove stains. Do not use it on coloured or laminated floors because the bleach will soak up its colour.

8. If there are pools of wet colour on the floor, first blot them with paper towels. Remove them as soon as possible. Leaving it for too long will make your task more difficult. Use soap or detergent if it remains wet.

9. If you are a total failure in getting rid of the colours, do not worry, try an attractive carpet or rug over it.

You can refer to the following cleaning tips after playing Holi.