Dhanteras 2025 Vastu Tips: What Are The Rules For Buying A Broom? Know Auspicious Time

Every year as Dhanteras arrives, homes across India transform into hubs of energy and excitement. Shiny new utensils, glittering gold coins, and fresh purchases mark the day that kicks off Diwali festivities. But among all the talk of wealth and prosperity, there's one humble item that quietly holds deep spiritual significance - the broom.

Yes, you read that right. Buying a broom on Dhanteras isn't just a quirky superstition - it's a centuries-old Vastu belief tied to Goddess Lakshmi herself.

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, 2025, and if you're planning to bring home a new broom, here's everything you should know about the right time, right kind, and right way.

Why You Must Buy A Broom On Dhanteras

In Hindu tradition, the broom represents cleanliness, order, and prosperity. It's believed that a clean home is where Goddess Lakshmi - the goddess of wealth - chooses to reside. Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture, emphasizes that buying a new broom on Dhanteras symbolizes sweeping away negativity, debts, and misfortune to make way for abundance.

It might sound simple, but think of it this way - when you clear physical clutter, you're also decluttering your energy. And on a spiritual level, you're telling the universe: I'm ready for new beginnings.

Dhanteras 2025 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat

This year Dhanteras Puja will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 57 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 18, 2025

Pradosh Kaal - 05:09 PM to 07:38 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:41 PM to 08:40 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:18 PM on Oct 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:51 PM on Oct 19, 2025

The most auspicious time to buy new items (including brooms, utensils, gold, or silver) is during the Pradosh Kaal, when Dhanteras Puja is performed - between 05:09 PM to 07:38 PM.

Buying a broom during this window is believed to invite prosperity and drive away poverty, ensuring that Goddess Lakshmi enters your home happily and stays for the entire year.

Vastu Rules For Buying A Broom On Dhanteras

Now, let's get to the fun part - the dos and don'ts that every grandmother swears by.

According to Vastu, the broom should be new, not an old or used one. It's considered inauspicious to bring home a broom that's been lying in the shop for too long or looks damaged. Always pick one that's clean, sturdy, and has unbroken bristles.

Avoid buying or using the broom after sunset, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi moves around during that time, and sweeping after dark might "sweep her away."

Also, never step on or place the broom casually. Treat it with respect - it may look humble, but it symbolizes divine energy that keeps your home pure and protected.

Which Direction Should You Keep The Broom?

Once you've bought the broom, where you keep it also matters. According to Vastu, the broom should always be placed in the southwest corner of your home, facing downwards. This direction is ruled by Lord Nairitya, the guardian of wealth and prosperity.

Never keep the broom in the northeast direction - it's believed to disrupt the flow of positive energy. Keeping it hidden, clean, and upright in a corner ensures that your finances and fortune remain stable.

What Not To Do With The Broom On Dhanteras

Avoid sweeping the house right after bringing the broom home on Dhanteras. Instead, perform your Lakshmi Puja first, light the lamps, and then keep the broom in its designated place. Sweeping or throwing out dirt immediately after the puja can symbolically "sweep away" your wealth and blessings.

Also, don't lend or borrow a broom on Dhanteras. In Indian tradition, it's believed that lending a broom on this day means lending your luck.

When you sweep your home this Dhanteras, do it mindfully. You're not just cleaning dust - you're clearing the path for light, luck, and love to enter your life.

This Dhanteras, let your broom sweep away not just dirt, but doubt, stress, and old energy too. Because when your home shines, your destiny does too.