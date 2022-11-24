Just In
An Easy Guide For Decorating A Foyer
A foyer area equals the 'impression card' for your home. Simply because that's the first thing everyone notices before entering your home. So it is extremely crucial that you present the foyer zone in such a way that it gives a fair bit of idea about how your home appears or what sort of possesses. What's more? A beautiful foyer defines your individual personality and preferences as well!
Image: Pinterest
Here are some easy ways you can elevate the foyer and form a lasting impression:
Place Furniture
Image: Pinterest
Add a size-appropriate side table or console that can serve as the surface to place essential objects. You can place a decor tray, bowl, and more knick-knacks pretty conveniently on it. Your everyday essential objects like house keys, letters, etc can be easily kept in decorative holders.
If the space allows you can also place easy seating options like a chair or pouf for waiting or wearing shoes purposes. In-built seating is also a practical option for a spacious foyer zone.
Storage Essentials
Image: Pinterest
Add some storage essential pieces like a shoe rack, umbrella holder, and coat rack to keep your everyday essentials organized and handy. Include or eliminate these functional objects as per your requirement and need. Also, select these objects in attractive shapes, styles, or colours to make them appear as decor objects!
Let There Be Light
Image: Pinterest
It is very essential to keep the foyer zone well-lit and illuminating. This practical decor tip allows for enough visibility to enter a home after sunset. An overhead light fixture like a stunning pendant light or chandelier adds to the style quotient of the foyer zone. Attractive wall sconces or table lamps placed on the foyer console are also a good choice to keep the foyer looking amazing.
Hang Mirror
Image: Pinterest
Hanging a decorative mirror on the foyer wall serves both functional and decorative purposes. You can check your look for the last time before heading out and it also works as a great decor piece. What's more? Since the mirror reflects light, it creates an illusion of a greater space which works great if the foyer area is small. You can select from amazing decor mirror choices that match the vibe and style of a home. For instance, a sleek metal mirror will make a great choice for a modern, contemporary foyer.
Something For The Floor
Image: Pinterest
Define the foyer or entryway with an attractive doormat or runner. Opt for sturdy, stain-resistant floor runners that meet the requirement of this high-traffic zone. Possibly go for a colour that does not show dirt marks very easily. A narrow, rectangular area rug or runner in attractive colour makes a good choice to elevate even the simplest-looking foyer.
Greenery
Image: Pinterest
Indoor plants or fresh flowers help add that welcoming vibe for everyone who enters the home. Place a mini succulent on the console table or place a medium or large indoor plant on the foyer floor. Plants are a great way to bring a sense of natural aesthetics and colour to the foyer zone!
Personalize a Bit
Image: Pinterest
A foyer area is very much the interior part of your home and you must feature a "bit of yourself" in this designated zone. Add a photo frame, the art of your choice, or any decor object that says a lot about your personality. Such decor accessories make great conversation starters, and statement pieces too!
