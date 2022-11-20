Just In
- 1 hr ago 6 Best Ideas To Decorate With Greenery In Your Home
- 1 hr ago Great Life Lessons To Learn From Epic Ramayana That Still Have Relevance
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 20 November To 26 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 20 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Education Karnataka CET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Round 2 on Nov 21; Check Participant Institutes
- Movies Shehnaaz Gill’s Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla At An Award Show Will Leave You In Tears; WATCH
- Sports World Cup 2022: Five teams with most goals in WC history
- News US prez Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
- Technology From Koo to Mastodon, Here are Five Twitter Alternatives in India
- Automobiles Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Explore 7 Wonders Of India Ahead Of Its Launch
- Finance 7 Small Cap Stocks That Declined More Than 23% In 1-Week Time
- Travel Quebec City – Canada's Best City
5 Easy Tips To Style Your Coffee Table
A coffee table makes an essential furniture piece that binds up the seating zone or is predominantly your living room. It is of course a functional piece that makes an ideal surface to place your coffee mug, newspapers, TV remote, and more. But when decorated or styled perfectly, a coffee table can make a great spot to showcase your favorite objects and decor accessories.
Image: Pinterest
Here are 5 easy tips to style your coffee table:
Determine the space and shape of the coffee table
While it sounds exciting to spruce up the coffee table with attractive accents and accessories, it is super essential to understand the available space and shape of your coffee table to avoid a busy and disorganized coffee table look. For instance, add not more than 3 to 4 accents or objects on a small size or round coffee table. Avoid adding too much stuff. Let each object you keep be visible.
Arrange everything in a tray
While styling a coffee table, it is possible that you may want to add everything that sounds and looks attractive. But it is essential that you keep it organized by adding a decorative tray that allows you to place the vase, candles, books, and more over it. This arrangement creates a very neat and sorted look.
Image: Pinterest
Add Candles
Aromatic, scented candles work in dual ways. It helps light up the seating zone plus acts as an interesting accessory piece. Coloured candles are a good choice to add a touch of colour to the plain, simple-looking coffee table.
Add Greenery
A touch of nature never hurt anyone, yes including your coffee table. Arrange fresh flowers in a flower pot and place them on the coffee table. Succulents, small size indoor plants, and faux plants look attractive on the coffee table.
Something Unusual
Place a unique object on the coffee table. It could be a memento, keepsake, souvenir, or just about anything which holds a special place in your heart. For instance, a lovely pebble, stone, or shell found on the beach can beautify the look of your coffee table and make it a great conversation piece!
- decor6 Best Ideas To Decorate With Greenery In Your Home
- decorBigg Boss 16 ‘Circus Theme’ House Reflects Bold Colours, Effervescent Patterns, And Eclectic Vibe
- improvementHow To Get Rid Of Stains, Mold And Grime On Bathroom Tiles
- gardeningTulsi, Money Plant, Bamboo: 6 Best Indoor Plants For The Home According To Vastu
- home n gardenHow To Check Your Gas Cylinder Level With A Wet Cloth Trick
- improvement6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers
- improvement5 Expert Tips To Keep The House Cool In The Scorching Summer
- home n gardenList Of Items You Must Dry Clean Every 6 Months
- gardeningHow To Choose House Plants: 4 Expert Tips
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale 2022: Buy Best Kitchen And Home Appliances Before The Sale Ends
- offer of the dayAmazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Up To 50% Off On Must-Have Kitchen Appliances
- gardeningLove Plants In the Balcony? 8 Tips For Balcony Gardening At Home!