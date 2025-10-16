English Edition
Pink Balloon Walk At Airport Campus Marks A Spirited Step For Breast Cancer Awareness

As most of you all must know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And this is the ideal time to highlight the importance of its early detection and preventive health. In 2025, 'India Turns Pink', an organisation committed to empowering women through health awareness initiatives, took their Pinktober campaign to the airport campus with a unique and vibrant approach: the 'Pink Balloon Walk'.

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

India Turns Pink Brings A Splash Of Awareness To The Airport

India Turns Pink, an organisation dedicated to creating awareness and empowering women through preventive health initiatives, continues to lead impactful on-ground and digital campaigns during the month of October-observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

As part of its continued Pinktober initiative India Turns Pink organized the Pink Balloon Walk at the airport campus to raise awareness on breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection. The event brought together over 400 students from six colleges, who walked in solidarity from T4 Arrival to T2 Departure, symbolizing hope, strength, and collective responsibility. Dressed in pink and carrying hundreds of pink balloons, participants transformed the space into a lively message of unity and awareness.

Colleges That Joined Hands

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

The energy and enthusiasm of the students were remarkable. Representing six colleges, the young participants brought life and colour to the walk:

  • Vidhya Sagar College of Arts and Science
  • Avichi College of Arts and Science
  • Annai Velankanni College of Arts and Science
  • Patrician College of Arts and Science
  • St. Joseph's College of Arts and Science
  • Meenakshi College of Arts and Science
Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

Creating Impact Beyond The Walk

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

The two-hour walk was coordinated by India Turns Pink volunteers, who ensured smooth movement, safety, and engagement throughout the route. The initiative drew the attention of airport passengers and staff, amplifying awareness messages around screening and early diagnosis.

A Moment Of Celebration And Commitment

At the end, students and coordinators gathered for refreshments and group photographs marking not just the end of the walk, but a renewed commitment to continue spreading awareness in their respective communities.

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

The Pink Balloon Walk reinforced India Turns Pink's vision of building a society that prioritizes preventive health, celebrates survivorship, and supports women to take charge of their wellbeing through awareness and action.

Hope Floats, Awareness Grows

Airport Turns Pink For A Cause

This initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month demonstrated that awareness campaigns can be fun, meaningful, and full of life. As students moved through the airport carrying bright pink balloons, they sparked curiosity, conversation, and reflection-reminding everyone that understanding breast health and taking timely action is something we can all be part of, in our own small ways.

