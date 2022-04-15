Expert Article: Teeth Cleaning And Polishing - Myths And Facts Oral Care oi-Boldsky Desk

Your dental health matters more than you know - it plays a pivotal role in your overall fitness. You might have been neglecting that tooth pain for a while now, but it's about time that you visit a dentist before it metamorphoses into an agonizing angry red bump.

The mouth harbours not only the teeth but also the gums, cheeks, tongue, palate and tonsils. Being the point of entry to an assortment of food, it is subjected to drastic changes in temperature, consistency and texture and hence needs your love and care.

Signs Of Gum Disease:

Gum disease, scientifically also called gingivitis and periodontitis causes the following symptoms:

Bleeding gums - Gum bleeding after waking up or while brushing.

Teeth tartar and discoloured teeth - Visible blackish yellow deposits on teeth are also called calculus and stains.

Receding gums - The tartar build-up tends to push the gums such that the tooth roots are exposed.

Tooth Sensitivity - Painful sensations with ice cream, cold drinks and hot beverages.

Food stuck - Food lodgement in between teeth and gums.

Bad breath - Bad taste and foul odour after waking up caused by bacterial growth in the tartar.

Tooth abscess - A pus-filled swelling that is recurrent and pains intermittently.

Loose tooth - Mild shaking of teeth on touching.

Dental Cleaning Benefits:

Teeth tartar and stains removal

Bleeding gums treatment with heathier and stronger gums

Gum recession and Bone loss controlled

Bad breath remedies

Tooth pain and sensitivity reduced

In my practice of 15 years, scaling resulting in the weakening of the teeth and gums have been a unanimous query. The answer is a big NO. Dental cleaning does not damage your gums, loosen your teeth or weaken the enamel.

Myths About Scaling And Polishing:

Myth - Can dental cleaning damage teeth?

Fact - No! Scaling using Ultrasonic or hand instruments only removes the tartar and deposits; it does not damage the enamel. The instrument works on a medium vibratory speed and when used by a skilled dentist, is very effective.

Myth - Can tooth cleaning loosen my teeth?

Fact - Yes! But that's because the tooth was already loose due to receding gums and infection. The support from the sticky tartar is gone after cleaning - causing a transient feeling of teeth shaking. It is a vicious cycle - the more you hold onto the tartar; the more is the underlying bone loss.

Myth - Is tooth cleaning expensive?

Fact - No! It is a basic yet skilful procedure, so pricing is at par with the quality of services. Choose the best dentist near you and avail the procedure