Just In
- 1 hr ago Who Was Prithviraj Chauhan? Early Life And Facts About The Brave And Noble Warrior
- 2 hrs ago World Bicycle Day 2022: Cycling And Arthritis; Are There Any Benefits? Is Indoor Or Outdoor Cycling Better?
- 2 hrs ago Shimla Summer Festival 2022: Date, Celebrations, History And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Mercury Direct in Taurus On 03 June 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies To Follow
Don't Miss
- Movies Your 'Wedding Gift' Is Ready! Team Releases Teaser And Fans Are Thrilled
- News No mining, factories in 1 km of national parks and sanctuaries: Supreme Court
- Technology Instagram Reels, Facebook Get New Editing Tools; Enough To Take On ByteDance?
- Finance India Underperforms Global Markets In May’22; Earnings Provide Silver Lining
- Automobiles India-bound 2022 Mercedes GLC Arrives With Fully Electrified Lineup
- Education West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Released At wbresults.nic.in, Check WBBSE 10th Result, Toppers Here
- Sports Three first team players Antonio Conte must be looking to off-load in summer transfer window
- Travel Shimla Summer Festival 2022 - All You Need To Know
Expert Article: Say Goodbye To Yellow Teeth With Teeth Whitening
Whiter teeth have been the most coveted beauty hack since the prehistoric era. Teeth whitening, or the bleaching of discoloured teeth, is the second most popular dental service after tooth extraction worldwide.
Why Are My Teeth Discoloured?
External causes
1. Food and beverages -
- Coffee/tea
- Aerated drinks
2. Habits -
- Cigarettes, cigars, and bidis
- Paan/tobacco chewing
3. Mouthwash -
- Chlorhexidine (taken without a prescription)
4. High amounts of metal ions in drinking water -
- Copper salts
- Iron salts
- Iodine
- Nickle
5. Fluorosis -
- High fluorine content in the
- Drinking water can cause visible white spots and lines on the teeth
6. Poor oral hygiene-
- Bad brushing and rinsing habits cause deposits and tartar on the teeth and gums over time.
7. Tooth wear and tear
8. Tooth decay
9. Old fillings and metal caps
10. Trauma
Internal Causes
1. Drugs/medicines/mouthwash ( taken without the supervision of a physician) -
- Tetracycline
- Ciprofloxacin
- Metronidazole
- Chlorhexidine rinse
2. Inherited causes -
- Thin enamel or enamel formation defects
- Thick dentin
3. Hereditary/Genetics
Teeth Whitening Methods
'Whiten teeth' at the dental clinic:
Teeth whitening can be done in-office by a cosmetic dentist or at home under the supervision of one.
Teeth bleaching (in-office):
1. Internal bleaching: A brownish-yellow root canal done tooth can be whitened by placing a bleaching agent ( like a filling ) in the tooth cavity.
2. External bleaching: a 45-60 minute procedure performed by a dentist in a couple of appointments. A concentrated peroxide-based bleaching gel is placed on the teeth in multiple short intervals till the desired shade is achieved.
Teeth bleaching( at-home):
3. Custom tray bleaching: This is a good option with minimal dental visits. A custom-made tray or mould is made for the patient, and the bleaching kit is provided. The material is loaded onto the tray as prescribed for a period of a few weeks.
'Whiten teeth' at home
A few DIY methods to whiten mildly discoloured teeth:
- Whitening toothpaste
- OTC (over the counter) strips and gels
- Whitening mouthwash
Natural teeth whitening agents:
- Limonene-commonly found in citrus foods
- Bromelain as seen in papaya
- Papain-in papaya
- Banana peel rubbing
- Strawberry juice
A word of caution!
DIY whiteners and natural ingredients can be highly abrasive when used inadvertently. The gradual disappearance of the stains can cause underlying wear and tear of the tooth as well.
A method of whitening a few teeth at a time by focussing a laser device on them, that activates the bleaching gel.
A method of whitening all your teeth at once by focusing a lamp (Zoom Light) on them, which activates the applied bleaching gel.
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Aligners Promise Much More Than A Bollywood Smile!
- oral careExpert Article: What Are Tooth Implants? When And Why You Should Get Them
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Cleaning And Polishing - Myths And Facts
- oral care8 Best Natural Remedies To Treat Receding Gums
- wellness5 Common Health Issues You Should Not Neglect
- wellness5 Ways To Keep Your Teeth Healthy For Long
- wellnessHere Are The 8 Foods You Can Eat With Braces On Your Teeth
- nutrition10 Health Benefits Of Licorice Root
- disorders cure12 Natural Toothache Remedies To Keep Your Dentist Away
- wellnessMajor Mistakes That We Make While Taking Care Of Our Teeth
- static pagesOral Health: Dos And Don'ts
- wellnessIs Your Heart Problem Related To Poor Dental Care?