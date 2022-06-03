Expert Article: Say Goodbye To Yellow Teeth With Teeth Whitening Oral Care oi-Dr Medha Gupta

Whiter teeth have been the most coveted beauty hack since the prehistoric era. Teeth whitening, or the bleaching of discoloured teeth, is the second most popular dental service after tooth extraction worldwide.

Why Are My Teeth Discoloured?

External causes

1. Food and beverages -

Coffee/tea

Aerated drinks

2. Habits -

Cigarettes, cigars, and bidis

Paan/tobacco chewing

3. Mouthwash -

Chlorhexidine (taken without a prescription)

4. High amounts of metal ions in drinking water -

Copper salts

Iron salts

Iodine

Nickle

5. Fluorosis -

High fluorine content in the

Drinking water can cause visible white spots and lines on the teeth

6. Poor oral hygiene-

Bad brushing and rinsing habits cause deposits and tartar on the teeth and gums over time.

7. Tooth wear and tear

8. Tooth decay

9. Old fillings and metal caps

10. Trauma

Internal Causes

1. Drugs/medicines/mouthwash ( taken without the supervision of a physician) -

Tetracycline

Ciprofloxacin

Metronidazole

Chlorhexidine rinse

2. Inherited causes -

Thin enamel or enamel formation defects

Thick dentin

3. Hereditary/Genetics

Teeth Whitening Methods

'Whiten teeth' at the dental clinic:

Teeth whitening can be done in-office by a cosmetic dentist or at home under the supervision of one.

Teeth bleaching (in-office):

1. Internal bleaching: A brownish-yellow root canal done tooth can be whitened by placing a bleaching agent ( like a filling ) in the tooth cavity.

2. External bleaching: a 45-60 minute procedure performed by a dentist in a couple of appointments. A concentrated peroxide-based bleaching gel is placed on the teeth in multiple short intervals till the desired shade is achieved.

Teeth bleaching( at-home):

3. Custom tray bleaching: This is a good option with minimal dental visits. A custom-made tray or mould is made for the patient, and the bleaching kit is provided. The material is loaded onto the tray as prescribed for a period of a few weeks.

'Whiten teeth' at home

A few DIY methods to whiten mildly discoloured teeth:

Whitening toothpaste

OTC (over the counter) strips and gels

Whitening mouthwash

Natural teeth whitening agents:

Limonene-commonly found in citrus foods

Bromelain as seen in papaya

Papain-in papaya

Banana peel rubbing

Strawberry juice

A word of caution!

DIY whiteners and natural ingredients can be highly abrasive when used inadvertently. The gradual disappearance of the stains can cause underlying wear and tear of the tooth as well.

What is laser bleaching? A method of whitening a few teeth at a time by focussing a laser device on them, that activates the bleaching gel. What is zoom whitening? A method of whitening all your teeth at once by focusing a lamp (Zoom Light) on them, which activates the applied bleaching gel.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 11:33 [IST]