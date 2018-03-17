What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Whey Protein Shakes

1. Reduces Weight

If weight loss is the challenge that you have been recently undertaking, then whey protein shake can make your journey easier. Besides, reducing the stored fat whey has the property to preserve your muscles and make it stronger.

2. Increases Strength

Many body-builders visit the gym with a hope to enhance their body size and strength. They undergo strenuous workout sessions and exercises. It can be a long tiring process, but it is seen that people who consume whey protein on a daily basis not only increase fat-free mass; but even have greater muscle strength. Consume this protein shake an hour before your workout session for better results.

3. Reduces Hunger

Hunger can make people eat anything, irrespective of the fact that the food you are consuming has high amount of calorie content, which can induce weight gain. So, if you are hungry, have a glass of whey protein shake, which can satiate your hunger for up to four hours.

4. Fights Cancer

Amongst its numerous benefits, Whey protein can aid in fighting cancer. Malignancy is a disease, which can have fatal consequences and studies now reveal that whey protein has the properties to fight against some form of cancer such as colon and prostate.

5. Helps Manage Stress

Stress is a major factor affecting several individuals. It can occur due to office work pressure or constant problem at your home. It leads to severe depression, mood swings, anxiety, and panic attacks as well. As such consuming whey protein is a refreshment to de-stress your mind.

6. Improves Immunity

A strong immune system can ward off any host disease trying to enter the body. It seems that whey protein can strengthen your immune system by increasing the glutathione level in your body. A reduction in this can affect gastrointestinal system, immune and nervous systems.

7. Lowers Blood Pressure

Hypertension or increased blood pressure level affects a majority of the population and makes them prone to a cardiac arrest or stroke. Studies show that dairy products can keep a check on the blood pressure level as they have "angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors" (ACE-inhibitors). Research shows that whey contains lactokinins, which is beneficial for individuals suffering from hypertension.

8. Treats Type2 Diabetes

Diabetes is another health hazard, which genetically passes on in most of the families. If type2 diabetes is not checked properly, then it can lead to kidney damage, loss of vision, and several other problems. It is seen that whey protein can be effective in lowering the blood sugar level and increases the levels of insulins and their effectiveness. The protein shake is beneficial when consumed before or with a high-carb meal.

9. Reduces Inflammation

Inflammation can be short-term, but in certain cases, it becomes chronic. It is the result of certain damage to the body. Under such circumstances, whey protein has shown to have an effective result in reducing the C-reactive protein that induces inflammation.

10. Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Whey protein shows effective results in treating inflammatory bowel disease or ulcerative colitis, which is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract lining.

Dosage

Whey protein contains lots of protein which is beneficial for one's health. You can have it with yogurt, smoothies, or mix with water or milk. It is advisable to have 25-50 grams, i.e., 1-2 scoops of Whey protein in a day. Consuming it in excess amount can lead to digestive problems.