ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Media Reports Stating Vaccine Shortage In Maharashtra Are Not Factually Correct

    By

    There have been some media reports alleging vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, further stating that due to lack of vaccines the State Government is unable to increase the pace of vaccination in the state. Such reports are ill-informed and incorrect.

    It is clarified that, as per the reports available today (14th January 2022), Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilized doses of Covaxin available with it. An additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received today. As per their weekly consumption data available on Co-WIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries for 15-17 years and for precaution dose is almost 2.94 lakh doses per day. Therefore, the State has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin.

    Furthermore, for Covishield, the state has 1.24 crore unutilized and balance doses available as of date. With an average consumption of 3.57 lakhs per day, this will sustain for more than 30 days for the beneficiaries to be vaccinated using the vaccine.

    Hence, the media reports are not factually correct and do not reflect the correct picture of the available stock of balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses with Maharashtra. (PIB)

    Comments

    More COVID 19 News

    Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2022
    Read more about: covid 19 coronavirus vaccine
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close