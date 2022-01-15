Just In
- 34 min ago Paush Purnima 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance
- 45 min ago Deadly Delta Wave Stole 2,40,000 Lives In India, 'Similar Episodes' Could Take Place Soon: UN Report
- 52 min ago Pulp It, Then Apply It: 5 Fruits You Should Apply On Your Face
- 1 hr ago Media Reports Claiming Under-Reporting Of Covid Deaths Ill-Informed, Baseless & Misleading: Govt
Don't Miss
- News Night and weekend curfew in Jammu and Kashmir 2022: Know guidelines, rules: What is allowed, what is not
- Movies Aamir Khan To Turn Producer For Former Wife Kiran Rao's Comeback Film?
- Finance IDBI Bank Modifies Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits W.e.f. January 15, 2022
- Automobiles New Honda HR-V Teased: Features More Aggressive Design
- Sports ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Match postponed amid Covid fears
- Technology Acer Predator Helios 500 2021 Review: Tailor Made For 4K Gaming
- Education Indian Army Day 2022: History And Significance Of Army Day On January 15 For Students
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Media Reports Stating Vaccine Shortage In Maharashtra Are Not Factually Correct
There have been some media reports alleging vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, further stating that due to lack of vaccines the State Government is unable to increase the pace of vaccination in the state. Such reports are ill-informed and incorrect.
It is clarified that, as per the reports available today (14th January 2022), Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilized doses of Covaxin available with it. An additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received today. As per their weekly consumption data available on Co-WIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries for 15-17 years and for precaution dose is almost 2.94 lakh doses per day. Therefore, the State has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin.
Furthermore, for Covishield, the state has 1.24 crore unutilized and balance doses available as of date. With an average consumption of 3.57 lakhs per day, this will sustain for more than 30 days for the beneficiaries to be vaccinated using the vaccine.
Hence, the media reports are not factually correct and do not reflect the correct picture of the available stock of balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses with Maharashtra. (PIB)
- wellnessDeadly Delta Wave Stole 2,40,000 Lives In India, 'Similar Episodes' Could Take Place Soon: UN Report
- healthMedia Reports Claiming Under-Reporting Of Covid Deaths Ill-Informed, Baseless & Misleading: Govt
- healthAstrazeneca Vaccine As Third Dose Effective Against Omicron: Study
- healthIndia Reports 2,47,417 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 2021
- kidsRajasthan Govt Defers Class 12 Practical Exams Due To Spike In COVID Cases
- art cultureOmicron: Berlin International Film Festival 2022 As Per Schedule With Reduced Capacity And No Parties
- wellnessCorbevax: What Do We Know About Biological E's New COVID-19 Vaccine?
- wellnessPaxlovid: South Korea Gets First Supply Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pills; Read Details
- healthIndia Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth And 6 Other Shuttlers Withdrawn After Testing Positive For COVID-19
- healthWeekly Case Positivity In 300 Districts Over 5%, Don’t Treat Omicron As Common Cold: Government
- wellnessExpert Article: Why Genome Sequencing And Personalised Medicine Are Important For Indian Healthcare
- healthDelhi Govt To Start Online Yoga Classes For COVID-19 Patients In Home Isolation From Wednesday