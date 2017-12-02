Ayurveda Suggests These Ways To Prevent Pollution Side Effects Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

Air pollution, land pollution, water pollution, noise pollution.....These are the hot topics of discussion off late in our country. All these kinds of pollution have gripped our country bad and people have started realizing the effects of it in our lives.

All of us are aware of the pollution scenario in the national capital. Apparently, the situation is so bad that breathing in the polluted air is equivalent to smoking 2 packs of cigarettes a day. Even non-smokers are at risk of their lives.

Pollution happens when the toxic substance from vehicles or machines enter the atmosphere and decrease its quality by altering its chemical composition. Harmful gases like carbon-dioxide or sulphur dioxide cause a lot of problems for human beings when they enter the lungs.

Pollution causes a lot of health problems in humans, especially respiratory problems like breathing difficulties and asthma. A lot of heart diseases have also been liked to pollution. Too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the air we breathe leads to improper absorption of oxygen by our body, which leads all the organs to not carrying out their functions properly [1] .

Although we would like to stay away from pollution as much as possible, it is simply everywhere. We just have to take precautions and try to reduce its effect on our body. So what do we do in order to keep our body healthy and resilient to the pollution outside?

The answer is Ayurveda. The most powerful science of all, Ayurveda has the solution to all our problems. It recommends a list of foods to eat in order to reduce the side effects of pollution in our body. These foods increase the body's resistance power against the harmful pollutants and also help the body heal naturally [2] .

Here is a list of top 10 foods which will reduce the side effects of pollution in our body.

1) Ginger Continuous exposure to pollution particles may increase our risk of cancer. Ginger is anti-inflammatory and also fights the cancer-causing agents. It is also known to improve blood circulation and increases the blood's ability to absorb oxygen. It helps the body eliminate waste materials easily and de-toxifies it. It increases the absorption of minerals from the food we eat and also increases the immunity and respiratory functions. Add slivers of fresh ginger in your food every day to get maximum benefits from this super food. 2) Turmeric Turmeric is an anti-oxidant which reduces the harmful effects of free radicals in our body. It is very helpful in protecting our lungs and keeping them healthy. It is anti-inflammatory too and is extremely useful in treating asthma. It helps fight the signs of ageing and reduces the effects of the pollutants in our body. Make a mixture of turmeric and ghee and apply onto the chest area. Also, drinking turmeric milk daily will help increase immunity. 3) Neem When the very air we breathe is polluted, there is not much we can do except staying indoors. Air pollution has caused a steep rise in the sales of air purifiers. But they are a relatively newer technology and can burn a hole in your pocket. So why not go for natural air purifiers? House plants are the best way to purify the air around us. Though neem is not considered a house plant, keeping a sapling indoors in a sunlit area will help purify the air around you. You can later shift the growing sapling outside your house to ensure the constant supply of fresh unpolluted air. In addition, consuming neem leaves can suppress cancer cells, which may have the tendency to multiply in polluted environments. It keeps fungal infections at bay and also protects the lungs against outdoor pollutants. Neem can be consumed in the form of neem oil. Consume a few drops of the oil every day to stay healthy. 4) Tulsi Another house plant which is a great air purifier, tulsi is found in almost all the Hindu homes. It purifies the air around it by absorbing the dust particles. The air quality improves around the plant. Tulsi is very powerful in combating the effects of air pollution in our lungs. Regular consumption of tulsi juice helps clear the respiratory tracts. Tulsi juice is widely available in the markets. 5) Triphala Triphala is a combination of three ayurvedic herbs, which has the power to cure almost every human disease. It is widely mentioned in ancient books. It totally rejuvenates the human body and negates the effects of pollution. It increases the immunity by promoting the production of anti bodies. It is also excellent in clearing the respiratory tracts and sinus. Triphala powder is easily available in the market. Consume 1 tablespoon of it with 1 teaspoon honey every night. 6) Pomegranate Juice Pomegranate juice is helpful for cell regeneration. It is very beneficial for heart health and also reduces the risk of cancer. It boosts immunity and also increases the production of red blood cells. It has the highest amount of anti-oxidants present in a fruit. It nulls the effects of pollution in our heart and increases the blood flow into it. Fresh pomegranate juice is always healthier than packaged juice. Just add the seeds in a blender along with some water, blend, strain and enjoy. 7) Peppermint Oil Steam The pollution causes unnecessary dust particles to get lodged in the mucous membrane of our nostrils. These cause inflammation and clogging of the nostrils, which makes it difficult for us to breath. Using nose drops or spray may just worsen the situation. The best way to remove the dirt and debris from the nose and unclog it is peppermint steam. Steam using peppermint oil travels deep down to our respiratory tract and helps clear the mucous congestion. It reduces the symptoms of asthma and bronchitis too. Add a few drops of peppermint oil in hot water and inhale the steam while covering your head with a towel. Alternatively, mix a tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil. Add equal amounts of eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil and use this as a decongestant. 8) Carom Seeds Caroms seeds are an excellent bronchondilator. It clears the bronchial tubes and cures breathing difficulties. It also purifies blood and removes the toxins out of the body. Carom seeds are known to be a remedy for asthma since ages. Take a few carom seeds and wrap it in a clean cloth. Warm it over a flame and place it on your chest. Also, carom seeds added in boiling water and inhaled as steam will also prove beneficial. 9) Guggul Guggul is an excellent anti-oxidant and helps protect the body from the harmful damage of the free radicals. It is also anti-inflammatory reducing the inflammation of the lungs and nostrils. Its special compounds attract the pollutants and help eliminate them from the body, leading to detoxification. Guggul powder can be consumed every night before going to bed. 1 tablespoon of guggul can be mixed in a glass of water and honey can be added for taste. 10) Home Cooked Food Warm home cooked food is cleaner, healthier and tastier too. Your diet plays a very important role in your well-being. Our body is naturally designed to fight diseases. A healthy diet leads to a good and strong immune system. Eating right will keep our lungs healthy, our heart healthy and keep us from falling sick due to constant abuse of Mother Nature in the hands of us humans.

