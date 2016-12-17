7 Excellent Home Remedies To Get Relief From The Painful Mumps

Mumps is a disease caused by a virus which causes swelling and pain in the parotid or salivary glands that produce saliva.
It is contagious and can pass from one person to another through saliva, nasal secretions and personal touch. Mumps usually occurs once in a life though there are a few exceptions. Mumps is common in children and youngsters.
Causes Of Mumps
Mumps is caused by viral infection in the salivary glands. It lasts for about two weeks and can be aggravated by the wrong choice of food.
Symptoms Of Mumps
The common symptoms of mumps include swelling of the salivary glands, neck and face that cause intense pain, headache, loss of appetite, fatigue, low fever and vomiting.
Eating or speaking becomes very difficult during mumps because of the pain. Mumps conditions can be aggravated if left untreated. It can also cause inflammation in the brain and other parts of the body, like the reproductive organs.
Home Remedies For Mumps
There are several effective natural remedies for mumps that are available at your home. These have no side effects. Here, we list seven of them:
1. Ginger:
Ginger's anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties reduce the pain caused by mumps. Dry the ginger roots and make a powder out of it and apply it to the affected parts to give immediate relief from inflammation. Also, consume ginger to get relief.
2. Haritaki:
This is an effective Ayurvedic remedy for mumps. Make a thick paste of this herb's powder and water, and apply to the swelling caused by mumps. Its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties will give you a good relief.
3. Aloe Vera:
Another great home remedy for mumps is aloe vera. This is in fact effective for any kind of an inflammation or pain in the body. Peel aloe vera leaves and extract the gel and put a little turmeric and make a bandage of the two and apply it on the swelling.
4. Black Pepper:
Another effective home remedy for mumps is black pepper. Mix black pepper powder with water and apply it on the affected parts. The results will show soon.
5. Banyan Leaves:
Banyan leaves give relief from the pain associated with mumps. Smear banyan leaves in ghee and heat them before applying. The leaves can be prepared into a bandage and applied to the affected part before going to sleep.
6. Asparagus:
Seeds of this vegetable are also good in giving relief from mumps. Take an equal quantity of asparagus and fenugreek seeds to make a paste and apply it over the swelling. It will give good results.
