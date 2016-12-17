7 Excellent Home Remedies To Get Relief From The Painful Mumps

Mumps is a disease caused by a virus which causes swelling and pain in the parotid or salivary glands that produce saliva.

It is contagious and can pass from one person to another through saliva, nasal secretions and personal touch. Mumps usually occurs once in a life though there are a few exceptions. Mumps is common in children and youngsters.

Causes Of Mumps

Mumps is caused by viral infection in the salivary glands. It lasts for about two weeks and can be aggravated by the wrong choice of food.

Symptoms Of Mumps

The common symptoms of mumps include swelling of the salivary glands, neck and face that cause intense pain, headache, loss of appetite, fatigue, low fever and vomiting.

Eating or speaking becomes very difficult during mumps because of the pain. Mumps conditions can be aggravated if left untreated. It can also cause inflammation in the brain and other parts of the body, like the reproductive organs.

Home Remedies For Mumps

There are several effective natural remedies for mumps that are available at your home. These have no side effects. Here, we list seven of them: