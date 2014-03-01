Kirron Kher Suffering From Blood Cancer: Know The Early Signs Of This Cancer Disorders Cure lekhaka-Anvi Mehta

Kirron Kher, a veteran actress and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that forms in the white blood cells. She is undergoing treatment in Mumbai which has started last year. Recent reports say that she is no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai and is recovering from her condition.

Cancer is a dangerous disease that proves to be fatal in many cases. There are many types of cancers depending on what organ the cancer cells start showing up.

One such deadly cancer is a blood cancer. In blood cancer, the cancer cells damage the circulatory system of the body. It affects blood production, blood circulation and blood purification of the body. It also affects the bone marrow in some cases.

There are three main types of blood cancers. The first one is leukaemia, where the blood formation reduces. The second is Lymphoma, where the white blood corpuscles are affected. The third is Myeloma, where plasma formation is hampered by cancer cells. Blood cancer has four stages each of which has different symptoms.

Each stage becomes serious and severe than the previous one. In the first stage, the cancer cells start showing in the lymph, in the second stage the cells spread in the liver and spleen, the third stage marks the formation of anaemia and the last stage results in a drastic fall of platelets in the blood. The last stage of cancer often leads to death.

In this article, we shall discuss early signs of blood cancer. Early detection of blood cancer symptoms helps in better treatment.

1. Weakness and fatigue

Fatigue or weakness is one of the early symptoms of blood cancer. Weakness or fatigue can be due to other health complications as well. But, if the fatigue is consistent, you must go see a doctor. At least get a blood check-up done when you suffer from constant tiredness. This can be a chance for early detection of cancer. Do not take any blood cancer early signs lightly.

2. Weight loss

Blood cancer's early symptoms include sudden loss in weight and appetite. The sudden weight loss can be also due to thyroid or any other diseases as well. But, when you suffer from loss of appetite or drastic weight loss, make it a point to meet a doctor as soon as possible. The weight loss can be early indications of blood cancer symptoms.

3. Abnormal blood reports

If any of your blood reports indicate higher white blood corpuscles or red blood corpuscles then you must immediately go to any oncologist. Abnormal blood reports are early symptoms of blood cancer, which ought to be taken seriously. The variation in blood reports can be harmful to your body. You would be lucky to have cancer detected in the early stage itself.

4. Swelling of lymph nodes

Blood cancer's early signs include swelling of lymph nodes accompanied by fever, weakness, nausea and food aversion. If you are detected with any of these early symptoms of blood cancer, you should go to an oncologist. Swelling of lymph nodes is not easily detected but the symptoms along with the swelling are detected and should be taken seriously.

5. Reduced immunity to infections

Early symptoms of blood cancer include getting easily susceptible to infections. The immunity decreases because of low white blood corpuscles and thus, the body becomes open to all types of infections. When you show any of these or all of these symptoms, visit a doctor. Blood cancer is curable if detected at an early stage.