India Will Never Allow Itself To Be Humiliated: Putin Slams US Pressure On New Delhi Over Energy Ties

Who Is Kadambini Ganguly? India’s First Female Doctor Who Inspired Women Across Generations

When Is Lakshmi Puja 2025, 5th Or 6th October? Know Date, Kojagara Puja Timings, Rituals And Mantras

When Is Diwali, 20 or 21 October? Why Is There Confusion? Know The Date, Timings, And When To Celebrate

Kumar Sanu Sends Legal Notice To Ex-Wife Ritu Bhattacharya; All About Their Son, Former Record-Holding Singer

Diwali 2025: 5 Must-Have Kurtas for Men To Steal The Spotlight At Every Festive Party

Meet Dame Sarah Mullally, The First Woman Archbishop Of Canterbury, And Discover What Makes Her Story Unique!

Are Cough Syrups Killing Children? DGHS Advisory, No Cough Syrups for Kids Below 2, Not Safe for Under 5 Health oi-Deepannita Das

The news of eleven children losing their lives after consuming allegedly contaminated cough syrups has sent shockwaves across India. Behind those numbers are grieving parents, broken families, and communities left in despair. What started as a simple cough and fever in these children turned into tragedy, with kidneys failing and lives cut short far too early.

In the wake of these heartbreaking incidents, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued a nationwide advisory. The message is urgent and clear: do not give cough syrups to children below two years, and avoid using them for those under five unless absolutely necessary.

This advisory comes as both a warning and a call for awareness. For decades, parents have trusted over-the-counter syrups to ease a child's cough. But as recent events show, what seems harmless can turn fatal when misused-or when contaminated medicines reach vulnerable hands.

What Does The DGHS Advisory Say?

The DGHS has stressed that cough and cold medications should never be prescribed or dispensed to children under the age of two. For children below five, it strongly discourages their use unless prescribed under strict medical supervision.

The advisory emphasizes that if at all cough syrups are given to older children, it must be under close evaluation, with the shortest effective duration, proper dosage, and no multiple drug combinations.

Doctors are being urged to ensure that parents strictly follow prescriptions, and the public is being sensitized to never administer syrups casually. This is more than a guideline-it is a life-saving reminder.

The Tragedy That Sparked the Warning

At the heart of this advisory are the tragic stories from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Nine children died in Madhya Pradesh, and two more in Rajasthan, after consuming what families allege were spurious cough syrups.

Parents recall how their children first showed symptoms of cold, cough, and fever. Soon after taking the syrups, their health deteriorated drastically, with kidney complications reported in multiple cases.

Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, told ANI that the cases of kidney injury and child deaths were linked to the cough syrup brand Coldrif. Families, too, have echoed this suspicion, though the investigation is still underway.

What The Government's Probe Revealed

The Ministry of Health has launched a multi-disciplinary probe into these incidents, involving experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), AIIMS Nagpur, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Samples of various cough syrups were collected, tested, and analyzed. To the relief of many, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG)-toxic contaminants previously linked to child deaths in other countries.

The Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also confirmed the absence of these substances. However, doctors noted that one case tested positive for Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, indicating that the deaths could have multiple causes.

In Rajasthan, the two deaths were reportedly linked to a dextromethorphan-based cough syrup. The government clarified that while this syrup did not contain DEG or EG, dextromethorphan is not recommended for pediatric use-a fact that underlines the dangers of administering such drugs to children.

Are Cough Syrups Safe For Children At All?

This tragedy raises a vital question: should children be given cough syrups at all? Medical experts have long warned that cough syrups often provide little real relief and may carry risks, especially for young children.

Unlike adults, children's organs are still developing. Their livers and kidneys may not process certain drug components effectively, making them more vulnerable to side effects and toxicity. Even when the syrups are not contaminated, overdosing or misuse can lead to serious harm.

The DGHS advisory makes it clear: cough syrups should only be used in children when absolutely necessary, under strict medical advice, and never as a first response to common coughs or colds.