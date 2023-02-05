Just In
- 40 min ago Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice
- 1 hr ago Understanding Online Threats: Expert Explains How Parents Can Protect, Prevent And Empower Children
- 2 hrs ago Urinary Tract Infections And Women's Quality Of Life; How Can You Prevent UTIs?
- 3 hrs ago Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani's 5 Beauty Looks That Are Super Alluring And Inspirational
Don't Miss
- News Timeline of Pervez Musharraf’s love-hate relationship with India
- Movies Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride To Be Spilled Beans About The Qualities She Wants In Her Dream Man
- Sports How India coach Ravi Shastri handled the Rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? R Sridhar Reveals
- Travel Astounding Facts about the City in the Air-Acropolis in Athens, Greece
- Education As the host of G20 presidency, India made a strong case on climate
- Automobiles Kia India Sells 6.50 Lakh Units Under 4 Years – Automaker Currently Retails 5 Models In The Country
- Finance 3 Stocks With Low P/E, Solid Fundamentals & Robust Dividend Yields
- Technology OnePlus Nord 2T vs Oppo Reno 8: Design, Display, Battery Compared
Valentine's Day 2023: Special Dress Code And Meaning Of Colours
Folks, the month of "celebrating love" is here again! Yes, Valentine's day will be celebrated on 14th February by everyone who believes in love and wishes to spread happiness in the lives of others. If you are all prepared to celebrate this Valentine's day with that someone special or your loved ones, then you should also know the language of love concerning colours. Apparently, each colour represents something unique and special concerning love!
Here's a list of colours that represent special meanings on Valentine's day 2023:
1. Blue Equals Proposal Invited
Blue hue has been given special importance on Valentine's day. Flaunting blue on Valentine's day means the special love proposal is invited by someone. The colour represents hope and happiness in matters of love!
2. Green Equals Waiting
If someone is flaunting a green outfit on Valentine's day, that symbolises a person is actively seeking true love and waiting for the right proposal to come along his or her way. Since the green hue also symbolises hope, one can only wish for getting their wishes fulfilled on this special day!
3. Red Equals In Love
It shouldn't come as a surprise if someone is wearing red on Valentine's day. The hue represents love and wearing it as apparel or accessory, essentially means "in love"! In fact, when you think of Valentine's day, the most obvious thought that comes to anyone's mind is to wear red!
4. White Equals Engaged
Known for purity and serenity, White as a hue looks classy when worn as ensembles or carried as accessories. On Valentine's day, you can flaunt white to let others know that you are in love and engaged with that someone special. White also represents the purest love and desire for someone.
5. Black Equals Rejection
If someone is wearing black on Valentine's day, then the clear indication of the same is he or she has rejected a love proposal. The same could also mean a person is not ready to find love at this particular moment. As they say, love happens unexpectedly, the person who is not seeking love actively at a certain timeframe will find the true love calling anytime!
6. Pink Equals Proposal Accepted
Those who have accepted the love proposal can share the news with everyone around by wearing a lovely pink ensemble. Pink is a colour of femininity, strong willpower and love and can be worn on this special day to celebrate and value love!
7. Grey Equals Not Interested
On Valentine's day, if someone is dressed up in grey, then you must get this colour code straight and how. Wearing grey on Valentine's day means the person is not interested to find love at this point in time or simply not interested in a proposal. This also means better luck next time in finding your right partner.
8. Yellow Equals Broken Heart
In Valentine's day celebration language, if someone is wearing yellow, that means his or her heart is broken. But, as yellow colour is otherwise known as a cheerful hue, one can only provide good wishes to those with broken hearts to find love and happiness again!
Image sources: Pinterest
- womenBudget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Handloom sarees From Previous Budget Sessions Are Nothing But Impressive!
- bollywood wardrobeTara Sutaria’s Monochrome Monokini Look
- womenDoja Cat's Faux Mustache And Beard Look Reads Quirky At PFW 2023, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeHuma Qureshi's Monochrome Outfit Is All About Acing Casual Chic Style, Pics!
- menMen’s Fashion Week 2023: Hermès To Kenzo, Fashion Brands Showcase Versatility At Paris
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Ali Bhatt, Ace The Art Of Bandhani Outfits Styling Like B-Town Beauties
- women fashionKylie Jenner's Black Bodycon Dress With Lion Head At Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Is A Head Turner, Pics!
- women fashionDoja Cat's Red Crystal Outfit At The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Equals Quirky And Eclectic, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeAtlantis The Royal Launch: Gauri Khan, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, And More Dazzle On The Red Carpet, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShruti Haasan's Golden Black Saree Is The Perfect Example Of Voguish; Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Striped Co-Ord Outfit Echoes Monochrome Style Loud And Clear, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeNora Fatehi’s Black And White Gown Look Is All About Experimenting With Monochrome Trend, Pics!