Valentine's Day 2023: Special Dress Code And Meaning Of Colours

1. Blue Equals Proposal Invited Blue hue has been given special importance on Valentine's day. Flaunting blue on Valentine's day means the special love proposal is invited by someone. The colour represents hope and happiness in matters of love!

2. Green Equals Waiting If someone is flaunting a green outfit on Valentine's day, that symbolises a person is actively seeking true love and waiting for the right proposal to come along his or her way. Since the green hue also symbolises hope, one can only wish for getting their wishes fulfilled on this special day!

3. Red Equals In Love It shouldn't come as a surprise if someone is wearing red on Valentine's day. The hue represents love and wearing it as apparel or accessory, essentially means "in love"! In fact, when you think of Valentine's day, the most obvious thought that comes to anyone's mind is to wear red!

4. White Equals Engaged Known for purity and serenity, White as a hue looks classy when worn as ensembles or carried as accessories. On Valentine's day, you can flaunt white to let others know that you are in love and engaged with that someone special. White also represents the purest love and desire for someone.

5. Black Equals Rejection If someone is wearing black on Valentine's day, then the clear indication of the same is he or she has rejected a love proposal. The same could also mean a person is not ready to find love at this particular moment. As they say, love happens unexpectedly, the person who is not seeking love actively at a certain timeframe will find the true love calling anytime!

6. Pink Equals Proposal Accepted Those who have accepted the love proposal can share the news with everyone around by wearing a lovely pink ensemble. Pink is a colour of femininity, strong willpower and love and can be worn on this special day to celebrate and value love!

7. Grey Equals Not Interested On Valentine's day, if someone is dressed up in grey, then you must get this colour code straight and how. Wearing grey on Valentine's day means the person is not interested to find love at this point in time or simply not interested in a proposal. This also means better luck next time in finding your right partner.