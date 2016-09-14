Just In
Onam Special: 9 Sarees You Can Wear Instead Of Kasavu (Kerala) Sarees
Happy Onam! Are you going to wear Kasavu sarees for the festival? It is the traditional garment of Kerala but if you're looking to spice up your wardrobe for Onam 2022, we have options of other sarees as well.
The Kasavu sarees are beautiful, but if you wish to wear different coloured sarees this Onam, there are plenty of other silk sarees to choose from. Enjoy the harvest festival with the colours of south Indian as well as north Indian silk sarees.
We have listed 9 silk sarees that you can try for the Onam pooja.
1. Kanjivaram/Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees: If you're not up for the regular white and gold Kasavu saree, try a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree. These sarees speak for themselves. If you have lived in India and are a saree enthusiast, you sure own one of these. They are popular all across the globe for their regal appeal and splendid colours. You can wear them with any gajra style.
2. Banarasi Silk Sarees: Another saree which you can try is the Banarasi silk. Although popular in North but they are still coveted by many in South too. Their rich and intricate print make them so desirable. You can sure give it a try for Onam today.
3. Dharmavaram Silk Sarees: These sarees hail from South India and are known for their broad print on saree pallus. They are heavily embroidered.
4. Ikat Puttapaka Sarees: Unlike other sarees on our list today, these sarees are quite plain. These are popular because of their geometric prints and the Ikat technique. These handloom sarees can be worn every day. In case you are feeling to keep your style a low-key affair, you can go for this saree.
5. Konrad Sarees: Konrad gets its identity from its heavily embroidered borders. These sarees hail from Tamil Nadu. Just like Temple jewellery, Konrad sarees are also known as Temple Sarees. The prints on these sarees flash Hindu deities. Try this today, if you're feeling too religious.
6. Mysore Sarees: Mysore sarees are also famous in South India for their simplicity. They mostly come in solid colours with narrow borders. They are quite popular among the locals in Mysore.
7. Pochampally Ikkat Sarees: These are just like Puttapaka saree. Ikat technique is used in these sarees too. They've broader geometric prints and can be worn every day for work.
8. Salem Sarees: Salem sarees have a huge demand in Tamil Nadu. These sarees are made of pure silk. These are available in dual tones and multi-colours.
9. Uppada Silk Sarees: Uppada silk sarees are simple yet beautiful. They are elegant and less embroidered. If you want something plain yet imparts festival vibe, pick this.
Enjoy the festival. Happy Onam! And don't forget to send us your Onam looks.
