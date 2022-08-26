Just In
Ganesh Chaturthi: Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah - Celeb Inspired Traditional Wear Ideas For Women
The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here guys. And we all are excited to welcome the God of wisdom and knowledge with love, faith, and delectable modaks! But have decided upon the occasion-worthy outfits yet?
Image: Instagram
Don't worry if you still haven't figured out the whole ethnic outfit game to wear on Ganesh Chaturthi. Let the leading divas of Bollywood like Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah, Shraddha Kapoor and more guide you on traditional wear dressing for the Ganesh Festival. Take a look.
1. Shraddha Kapoor's Paithani Saree
Image: Instagram
The pride of Maharashtra, this exquisite textile or saree is always on a wishlist for all ladies out there. Paithani saree is known for its beautiful handmade weaves, vibrant colors, and peacock-detailed saree pallu.
Celebrate the festival of the elephant god, by wearing a beautiful paithani saree like Shraddha Kapoor with quintessential Maharashtrian jewellry like Nath, jhumkas, and thushi necklace!
2.Tamannah's Kanchipuram Pattu Saree
Image: Instagram
Silk sarees like the Kanchipuram pattu saree make one regal option to wear on special occasions. The golden border of traditional Kanchipuram pattu sarees is the USP of these beautiful textiles.
Get a cue from Tamannah and choose a stunning Kanjeevaram saree in any color of your choice (All hues look pretty actually). Team it up with traditional temple gold jewelry and jasmine flowers for a hair bun!
3. Nabha Natesh in Half Saree
Image: Instagram
Half Saree is traditional wear mostly worn by young girls and women in Southern India. The ethnic ensemble can be given a modern twist with a traditional jari work saree and contemporary style blouse combo! Get inspired by model and actress Nabha Natesh's half-saree ethnic style!
A stunning Kundan or gold jewelry set makes an ideal choice to accentuate the half saree!
4. Kriti Sanon in Contemporary Saree
Image: Instagram
If you want to give a rest to traditional jari work sarees, that works too! Replicate Kriti Sanon's chic and effortless contemporary saree style. Pick a stunning contemporary saree either in cotton, linen, or georgette! A saree with stone work or gotta Patti border makes a modern choice to wear on festive occasions! For a chic style, pick a stunning tailor-made sleeveless blouse!
Complement your contemporary saree with statement earrings or a neckpiece!
5. Katrina Kaif in Lehenga Saree
Image: Instagram
Lehenga sarees are a perfect definition of traditional with a modern twist. Such sarees are designed to provide an offbeat drape and mostly have cinched waist belts. Pick a lehenga saree like Katrina's that's got an unusual color and embroidery!
The lehenga saree can be accentuated with a stunning contemporary jewelry set!
6. Hansika Motwani in Floral Lehenga
Image: Instagram
For the festive purpose, a traditional lehenga makes a by-default option. But it's better to keep the heavy work lehengas for special occasions like weddings. For festivities, go for a lightweight, minimal-work lehenga for ease and comfort just like Hansika Motwani's floral lehenga!
Go for simple makeup, sleek hairstyle, and statement jewelry to complete your practical ethnic wear look!
7. Alia Bhatt in Sharara suit
Image: Instagram
Another ethnic favorite, sharara suits make an easy choice to celebrate festivities. Pick a sharara suit in vibrant color and style similar to Alia's maroon sharara suit. Get it custom-tailored that features offbeat sleeves, neckline, and length. Crepe and georgette sharara suits have a stunning fall and feel to them.
Accentuate the look with curated statement jewelry. Avoid heavy jewelry if the sharara suit has heavy embroidery work and vice versa!
8. Shilpa Shetty in Ghagra Suit
Image: Instagram
Gharara suits are a classic traditional ensemble choice. But, the same can be crafted with a modern look too! A simple ghagra can be paired well with a kurta that has a different length, sleeves, length, or hemline detailing. Opt for offbeat ethnic wear like Shilpa's off-shoulder bandhani print ghagra suit!
You can opt for a dupatta, stole, or ditch the same if the ghagra suit has offbeat top wear or Kurti!
9. Deepika Padukone in Patiala Suit
Image: Instagram
Traditional Patiala suits with embroidery, and border detailing are forever classic. Suits with traditional floral, jari, and zardozi work embroidery make a suitable choice for ethnic purposes.
Pick a vibrant color like red, pink, or mustard yellow like Deepika's yellow suit that resonates with the joy of festivities. Team the Patiala suit with matching statement jewelry. Complete the look with Punjabi juttis!
10. Aditi Rao Hydari in Maxi dress
Image: Instagram
Wish to add a chic vibe to your festival look? Why not wear an easy breezy maxi dress with traditional prints like floral, Batik, or Ikat? Aditi Rao Hydari's red floral maxi dress echos similar style aesthetics.
Go for bold colors like red, yellow, or blue! Maxi dresses add a global, boho touch and make a comfortable choice to enjoy festivities!
Maxi dresses look complete with boho-style oxidized jewelry. Carry a tassel, pompom-designed clutch bag to complement the casual look!
