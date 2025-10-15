Amid Young KBC 17 Contestant's Trolling, Know Why A Little Overconfidence In Kids Beats Growing Up Fearful

‘Last Night With My Firecracker’, Tara Sutaria Posts: Tracing The Timeline Of Her Bond With Veer Pahariya

From Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Who Stole the Show At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party 2025!

Will Smith's Gold-Diamond Pendant Goes Viral, Guess Which Indian Deity Inspired His Bold Look, Watch Video! Fashion Deepannita Das

When Hollywood and Hindu mythology come together, you know the internet is going to light up. Hollywood star Will Smith, known for his blockbuster movies and larger-than-life personality, is now making headlines for something more symbolic.

Fans across India instantly noticed the pendant, sparking conversations that shifted from spiritual admiration to style decoding. Some saw it as a nod to his ongoing spiritual journey, while others called it the perfect mix of celebrity swagger and sacred symbolism. Whatever the reason, the pendant has become the week's most talked-about accessory. So, what is it that has inspired his bold look and how is it connected to India? Read on!

Which Deity Inspired Will Smith's Pendant?

Will Smith is one of Hollywood's most recognised and beloved stars; an actor, rapper, and producer who's been entertaining audiences for over three decades. Beyond his career, Smith is also known for his curiosity about spirituality and personal growth.

In the past, he has visited India several times, including a memorable trip to Haridwar, where he took part in a traditional Ganga aarti. His respect for Indian culture and philosophy has been evident in his public statements and spiritual pursuits.

The recent pendant that is making headlines and has gone viral features Lord Ganesha, who is an elephant-headed God in Hinduism. It was created for the actor by Shaurya Jain of Moti Jewels Palace. On seeing the pendant, the delighted actor said, 'And this moment, this small moment, is called happiness'.

Who Is Lord Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, widely known as the Remover of Obstacles and the God of Beginnings. The elephant-headed deity represents wisdom, intelligence, patience, and balance, qualities that people across the world relate to, regardless of religion.

Wearing a pendant featuring Lord Ganesha is often associated with seeking clarity, luck, and positivity before starting new journeys. It signifies protection from negativity and the strength to move forward with confidence.

For someone like Will Smith, who's known for embracing self-reflection and resilience, this symbol naturally holds universal appeal.

What Are The Benefits Of Wearing A Lord Ganesha Pendant?

A Lord Ganesha pendant is more than a religious accessory; it's considered a spiritual talisman. Many people believe that it invites wisdom, removes barriers, and helps maintain emotional balance.

Wearing it close to the heart is said to strengthen inner peace and confidence. Some also see it as a reminder to lead life with humility and awareness.

In recent years, spiritual jewellery has evolved into a strong global fashion trend. Luxury brands and designers now craft symbolic pieces that merge faith with design aesthetics, diamond-studded Ganesha pendants, gold charms, and minimal motifs have found their way into both traditional and modern wardrobes.

Why Gold Holds Immense Value For Indians

In Indian culture, gold has long been considered an auspicious symbol of prosperity and divine energy. Dhanteras, which will be celebrated in October, marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, is especially significant for gold purchases.

Buying gold on this day is said to attract good fortune, financial stability, and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. It's a tradition rooted in both belief and legacy, passed down through generations as a way to celebrate abundance and invite positivity into one's home.

Gold jewellery, coins, or idols are often chosen for Dhanteras as they carry not just material but emotional value.

What Is The Gold Rate In India Today?

The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹12,851 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹11,781 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹9,647 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

The festive season, combined with international market trends, has led to a surge in gold purchases. Jewellers across the country have noted a rise in demand for divine and symbolic jewellery, including Ganesha pendants, Lakshmi motifs, and lotus designs.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to pieces that reflect both style and cultural connection, much like Will Smith's recent pendant choice.

What Are The Other Options As Per Vastu To Invite Prosperity In The Home

Vastu Shastra offers several ways to attract good energy and prosperity into living spaces. Placing a Lord Ganesha idol near the main entrance is considered highly auspicious, as it symbolises protection and positivity.

Lighting a diya with pure ghee daily during the evening hours is also believed to invite calmness and good luck. Keeping items such as a crystal tortoise, silver elephants, or a coin of Goddess Lakshmi in the home can further enhance balance and financial well-being.

For those inspired by Will Smith's pendant, wearing spiritually meaningful jewellery is also considered beneficial according to Vastu principles, as it keeps divine energy close to the body and mind.