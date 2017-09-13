12 Bridal Nath Designs To Look Stunning On Your Wedding Day

The Royal Kundan Look: Designed delicately with kundan work, this nath is perfect for a bride who is looking for something light and classy at the same time. Half the portion of the nath is minutely detailed with kundans and pearls. The key highlight is the small flower detailing and the small beads that are added to the string of the nath. Image Source:Morviimages

The Simple South Look: The Simple South Look: A simple look which adds a South Indian touch to enhance your beauty. It is small hoop with tiny red beads carved in it. It is minimal and adds more value to the attire and make-up. Image Courtesy: Amrit, A Candid Wedding Photographer

The Ideal Beads Look: The combination of red and white beads placed in a traditional manner adds more glamour to this nath. Being a bit heavy, it has been designed keeping the colour combination of red and white in mind. The beads not only have some fringes, but the detailed kundan work gives it an ethnic touch Image Sorce:Morviimages

The Base Gold Look: If you are planning to go heavy on the make-up and light on the jewellery then this one is an ideal nath for you. Designed in gold base, this nath has the most basic details, while keeping the gold base as its key highlight. Giving it a royal look, it has a small green flower designed with one bead on each side of the flower, while covering the rest with a plain gold base. So, if you want to opt for a lighter nath then consider this one. Image Source:Morviimages

The Ancient Look: If you are someone who wants to adapt to modern jewellery, then this nath is for you. The base of the nath is kept simple, while half of it is crafted with beads, kundan and tassels, thereby, giving it an urban look. It's sheer design is very traditional and takes you back to the ancient age. The sequencing and detailing of the nath is designed keeping the minimum make-up and outfit in mind. Red, white and green colours blend well with the golden kundan work. Image Source:Morviimages

The Classic Bride Look: This one is a classic look, which almost every bride prefers to opt for. It is plain and has small details, while the string is beads based. If you don't want to experiment much then this one is perfect for you. Image Source:Morviimages

The Studded Look: If you want to ditch the lighter ones and go for the heavier ones, then this is the one. Detailed with small circles and a studded flower in between, this nath adds over-the-top glamour. The string is studded with small pearls and has a dangling section too. It gives a royal look and is perfect for a big fat Indian wedding. Image Source:Morviimages

The Simple Look: If you want to wear a simple nath, then this ring nath is a perfect option for you. It is plain and simple and just has a small flower to it. If you want to jazz it up a bit, then you can also add a string to this nath. It is simple and will look seamless with a heavy bridal trousseau. Image Source:Morviimages

The Jodhabai Look: If you want to look like royalty, then opt for this Jodhabai nath. Foiled with gold, it has a three-layer pattern and every pattern has a different detailing. It's a combination of beads, kundans and studs, while the base is foiled with gold. This one is for those who love royalty. Image Source:Morviimages

The Bong Beauty Add more to your maang tika, by opting for this silver-studded look. Giving away the complete Bengali traditional look, this one is real for those who want to give their nath a cultural twist. The base is bronze, while the detailing is done with silver studs. Image Source:Morviimages

The Hoop Look: If you want to ditch the string and opt for a small nath which adds some basic touches to your overall look, then chose this one. It is small and gives you a traditional Marathi mulgi look Image Source:Morviimages