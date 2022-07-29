Top 10 Rakhis That Are A Perfect Blend Of Tradition As Well As Fashion Statement Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

'Raksha,' which means protection, and 'Bandhan,' which means a bond, together form the exceptional festival called Rakshabandhan, which is celebrated by many Indians irrespective of their religious boundaries. Rakshabandhan is a festival that honours the love that siblings share.

Each one of them shares a beautiful love-hate relationship with their siblings. No matter how much they fight with them, at the end of the day, they are the ones who will be their biggest cheerleaders. The festival, which is celebrated in August on the full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar in the Shravana, adores the promising relationship between siblings.

According to the Hindu religious rituals, the sister ties a thread called 'rakhi' on her brother's wrist. The tied Rakhi signifies the brother's commitment to look after his sister and protect her forever. With Raksha Bandhan on its way, you can get many rakhi options for your brother from online and offline stores. However, finding the perfect Rakhi might be an uphill task for the sisters. Thus, to ease the work, we have mentioned rakhi ideas with their significance below.

1. Sandalwood Rakhi

Sandalwood's scent, extracted from the sacred sandalwood tree, has been considered holy for ages. The fragrance that it contains is so pleasant that it calms the soul. That is why Sandalwood's branches and paste extracted from it are even used in religious offerings. A rakhi infused with sandalwood scent brings a person's mind to rest and helps them relax anxiety. Thus, by giving your brother a Sandalwood rakhi, you will gift him an anti-anxiety element.

2. Rudraksha Rakhi

'Rudra' is another name for Lord Shiva, and 'Aksha' means tears. Hence, Rudraksha is considered a precious bead made with the tears of Lord Shiva. Rudraksha is also known for having the power and energy to heal and cure all sorts of problems. Anyone who wears the Rudraksha bead is considered lucky, and we guess that you would very much want your brothers to have the blessing of the divine.

3. Golden Rakhi

Out in the market, Gold is one of the most famous, finest, and most favorable metals. However, its prices are a tad bit on the higher side and do not fit everyone's budget. So, to provide everyone with a touch of gold to keep the religious significance alive many sellers sell designer gold rakhis. Hence, every sister can buy a golden rakhi for her brother and give them the blessings of the Goddess of fortune and fame, Laxmi.

4. Navratan Rakhi

Nav-Ratan means nine gems that are considered precious. A navratan rakhi contains a replica of those nine gems: a Ruby stone, Pearl stone, Red Coral, Emerald, Yellow Sapphire, Diamond, Blue Sapphire, Hessonite, and Cat's Eye. All these ratans signify plants that are in accordance with Hindu mythology. These plants are considered very powerful, and these stones are known to balance their power.

5. Silver Rakhi

Silver metal is a metaphor for the moon and is known for its cooling properties. The elements signify the feminine energy and qualities; with that, it also stands for strength, clarity, focus, and purity. The holy and religious importance that Silver has gives it a plus point. The metal is beautifully molded into unique patterns; therefore, due to its designs and qualities, it is one of the favorites.

6. Ganesh Rakhi

Lord Ganesh, son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, is the symbol of auspiciousness and positivity. Many people take the blessings of Lord Ganesh before starting any new tasks or projects. With the same thought of gifting prosperity, and a blissful and auspicious future to her brother, sisters prefer to buy Ganesh Rakhis. Rakhi's with Lord Ganesh on them are also known to keep negativity and evil energies away.

7. Evil Eye Rakhi

It is never wrong to add modern elements to our traditions, and Evil Eye Rakhi is a result of that. The evil eye symbol is a popular one amongst this generation. From earrings to clothes, it is everywhere. This modern way of keeping evil intentions, terrible fate, and bad luck away is widespread among girls when purchasing Rakhi. They buy the evil eye rakhi to help their brothers in getting protection from negativity.

8. Om Rakhi

Lord Shiva is denoted with the Om symbol, which is considered to be one of the most significant symbols of exaltation, peace, and calmness. In mythology, it is written that Lord Shankar keeps his thoughts inclined by meditating for several days and sometimes even years. So, the Om symbol, which is associated with him, is included by numerous people to increase their focus. Many sisters buy this Rakhi for the well-being of their brother's mental health.

9. Lumba Rakhi

Along with brothers, having an understandable bond with your sister-in-law is a very special moment to embrace. Hence, to honor that bond, the sisters tie a Lumba Rakhi to her bhabhi's bracelets. The roots of this tradition come from the state of Rajasthan, and gradually, with time, its wings are spreading all over the country as well. These rakhis come in different patterns and designs to match everyone's aesthetics.

10. Mauli Rakhi

Mauli is a Raksha sutra or protection thread with a firm historical and religious reference. The cotton thread colored with orange and red dyes is used to keep all the negativity away. In Hinduism, people tie this thread on their wrists before starting any auspicious ceremony. Since Mauli thread is blissful, women purchase Mauli rakhis to bless their brothers with positive life and splendid future endeavors.

With so many offline and online stores, you can quickly check out the vast range of Rakhi's that are currently in trend. So, this Rakshabandhan, buy the Rakhi that you feel is the best for your brother and remind him what he means to you.