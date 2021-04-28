Just In
4 Stylish Looks Of Shadow And Bone Actress Amita Suman (Who Plays Inej Ghafa In The Series)
Shadow And Bone actress, Amita Suman, who played the role of Inej Ghafa in the Netflix series, is quite a fashion enthusiast. Born in Nepal, Amita moved to England when she was seven, and the actress has previously also acted in one of the episodes of Doctor Who 'Demons of the Punjab' and also landed a role in The Outpost. As Inej in Shadow And Bone, she is a Dregs' spy and we totally liked her in the first episode of Shadow And Bone. But coming back to her fashion, it is an equal mix of glamour, simple, and experimental. And we have decoded four of her stylish looks for some fashion inspiration.
Amita Suman's Metallic Floral Dress
For the press day, Amita Suman sported a gorgeous dress from the label, The Vampire's Wife. Her dress was structured with sharp silhouette. The sleeves were crisp but the ends were folded and flared. The dress was cinched at the waist - it was like an old school dress but with a modern perspective. The dress was enhanced by silk and satin fabric, and the colourful floral accents enhanced her attire. She was styled by Jerry Stafford and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink eye shadow, and subtle mascara. The side-parted bun with two strands completed her look.
Amita Suman's Cropped Top And Denim
Amita Suman looked fresh as a daisy in her top and denims combination. The actress looked radiant in her mustard crop top that featured subtle ruched detailing and drawstrings. She teamed her top with washed denims and black belt, which accentuated the classic look. Her look was makeup-free with muted pink lip shade and the long straight tresses rounded out her avatar.
Amita Suman's Cute Dress
For her holidays in Barcelona, Amita Suman flaunted a cute white dress that was highlighted by pink-toned floral accents. Her dress was sleeveless with ruched bodice and sheer accents. She paired her dress with a pair of white and grey sports shoes. The actress also spruced up her look with sleek light danglers and wore pink shades to notch up her avatar. The pink lip shade and long tresses completed her look.
Amita Suman's Shorts And Top
We totally loved this top of Amita Suman's for it was asymmetrical and eye-catching. The actress wore this off-shouldered top with full-sleeves that looked like a drape with rugged edges and she teamed it with a pair of ivory shorts, which colour-blocked her top. Amita upped her look with sleek danglers and the makeup was light. The long tresses rounded out her look.
So, which outfit and look of Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa) did you like the most? Let us know that.
Picture Source: Instagram