PUBG Fashion: Ladies, It’s Time To Level Up Your Style Game With These Chic PUBG Outfits

1.Pink Wrap Dress Wrap dress is actually a good sartorial choice as it's already in trend and pink is of course one of our favourite colours. The picture shows the animated woman in a full-sleeved notch-lapel midi blush pink wrap dress. Her dress is accentuated by overlap detailing and the statement belt made from the same cloth added structure to her attire. Her pink wrap dress also featured two side pockets.

2.Lethal Butterflies Set Lethal Butterflies Set is common among school girls. The set consists of a classic collar full-sleeved buttoned tucked-in shirt and a mini skirt. In the picture, the shirt is is accentuated by black border on the sleeves and faded black patterns. And the girl has paired her shirt with high rise box-pleated mini skirt, which is enhanced by two buckle leather belt. Element like the bow added a stylish touch to her look. The interesting part of the outfit is it's thigh-high black boots, which went well with the look.

3. Traditional Dancer Set For all the dance lovers, the traditional dancer set inpired from PUBG is perfect for your next dance classes. The woman in the picture has donned a sweetheart neckline half-sleeved green bralette, which is accentuated by white lace border. The bralette is paired with dark-light green shades churidar loose bottoms. The two dramatic ruffles over each leg added a dramatic touch to the attire. Also, the dark green cloth belt enhanced the look and the green flats completed the look. On the jewellery part, the look is accessorised with golden-toned bangles, long necklace, green choker necklace, and a pair of golden ghungroo.

4. Áo Dài Áo Dài is bascially a term derived from Vietnam, which means tunic and trousers. The woman in the picture has worn an Áo Dài which consists of a high-neck collar three-fourth sleeved long white tunic and black trousers. Her tunic was marked by big side slits on each end and the trousers contrasted her top. The formal black shoes completed the traditional look. This outfit is definitely perfect for traditional day and festivals.

5. Casual Tee And Denim Shorts This outfit is what you can wear everyday, and maybe you are already sporting such look as it's quite common among young women. In the picture, the woman has donned a three-fourth-sleeved round collar pink-white horizontal striped tee, which she paired with blue denim shorts. The black boots completed the casual look. You can also opt for white sport shoes, if comfort is your forte.

6. Bling Set If you are looking for some rocking outfit to wear for the upcoming disco party, this outfit is what you can't miss. The woman in the picture has sported an off-white colour bralette, paired with puff-sleeved crop golden balloon coat. The golden coat featured an attached cap at the back. She paired it with light denim shorts. The black buckle statement belt with the hanging chain at each side added a stylish quotient. The golden ankle-length shoes complemented the rocking disco look. Ditch all the accessories or just opt for a plain casual choker with this attire.