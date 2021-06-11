Mahua Moitra Exudes Confidence And Power In Her Stunning Sarees For A Magazine Photoshoot Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Indian politician and parliamentarian, Mahua Moitra graced the 12th anniversary issue cover of Harper's Bazaar India. In the issue titled, 'Passion, Power, Politics', Mahua opened up about herself in an interview taken by Nandini Bhalla. She talked about why she speaks so passionately, as one of the excerpts from the interviews mentioned. Mahua Moitra also exuded confidence and power in her sarees, following the theme of the issue. She was styled by Zunaili Malik and photographed by Tarun Vishwa. We have decoded her two stunning saree looks for some boss lady fashion inspiration.

Mahua Moitra's Metallic Yarn Saree

For the cover shoot, Mahua Moitra draped a gorgeous Payal Khandwala saree that was produced by trained artisans across the designer's looms in West Bengal. It was a handwoven silk saree that featured woven staggered stripes and dramatic hues including pink and black. The saree was accentuated by colour-blocks and sharp pleats. She teamed her saree with a collared silk textile blouse, splashed in metallic silver hue. The jewellery look was minimal with a delicate pair of studs and an intricately-done bangle. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Mahua Moitra's Pink And Indigo Blue Saree

Mahua Moitra also left us speechless with this saree of hers. She wore a silk saree that was pastel pink-hued and featured indigo blue border, adding to solid colour contrast. She paired her formal saree with a half-sleeved dark blue blouse that went well with her saree. With lush green backdrop, Mahua's look was subtle and her makeup was marked by baby-pink lip shade, pink tint, and light eye makeup. The impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which saree look of Mahua Moitra did you like more from the photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.