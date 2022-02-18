Lakmé Fashion Week To Be Held In Delhi For The First Time; LFW Returns To Physical Format In March 2022 Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

After two years of restrictive measures due to the pandemic, the powerhouses of fashion and beauty in India - Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), jointly organised by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide; and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), are set to return to a fully physical, season-fluid edition from 23-27th March 2022. The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will be hosted for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations. FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will release the schedule shortly comprising the best of curation and designers from across India. The event will culminate with the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on 27th March.

The platform will be back with two showcase areas for designers to present their collections up close and personal and will continue to champion sustainability through path breaking initiatives while further spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity. The Showroom will be back in an onground format for buyers in addition to enhanced features in the virtual initiative. Shows will continue to be live streamed across key OTT platforms to reach a far and wide audience.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "The return of physical fashion weeks is a sign of the world returning to normalcy, and we couldn't be happier. And what better way to kickstart the celebrations than in New Delhi. While technology has helped us negate the distance and bring the world closer, we're excited to be back in action, in person. We are happy to announce that business is once again on a major upswing as we bring back the physical Showroom and additionally will also have a virtual one to cater to global buyers and help expand our reach. The schedule like previous FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week season-fluid editions will continue to comprise a mix of designers from both cities, and beyond."

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, "We are thrilled to be back to a physical format in its entirety with the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week this season, bringing alive the world of beauty and fashion in the capital city - New Delhi. Lakmé's trend statement this year acknowledges the hybrid lives we are all returning to - opening up our worlds yet treading with caution, the bonhomie of engaging with our loved ones yet mindful of our health and wellbeing."

"With the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection, our trend focus this season is all about the eyes, the window to our souls and importantly, visible above our masks. A range of trendy liquid-duo eyeshadows and vibrant gel pencils in never before, dramatic, unmissable colours and textures. Get ready for eyes that speak volumes. Through the Lakmé Fashion Week, it has always been our endeavour to create an environment for the community that fosters new talent, innovation, and growth. With the return of physical showcases, we are excited to see how the talent showing this year drives renewed energy and excitement in the industry," she said.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, "We are excited to announce the return of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in the form of an on-ground event. While the last two years have challenged all of us to innovate and break past geographical barriers, we understand that the magic of experiencing fashion in person. Digital will continue to play an important role in helping us engage with and reach wider audiences and enhance the physical aspects. We look forward to alternate the fashion weeks between Delhi and Mumbai. This collaborative effort will give the platform and its stakeholders the opportunity to interact with varied audiences, while catering to the fashion communities across both hubs."