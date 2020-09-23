ICW 2020: Kunal Rawal’s Wow-Worthy Latest Collection Is What Discerning Men Needs Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Designer Kunal Rawal launched and presented his new collection 'Hide & Seek' on the day five of the ongoing FDCI's first-ever digital India Couture Week 2020. Shot at the gilded 18th century State Central Library in Mumbai, the 6 minute 33 seconds online show showed the dapper models walking in the designer's any occasion-perfect outfits - creating statement with their simple yet meticulously-done outfits.

Designed for discerning men and those who have androgynous style sensibility, Kunal's wow-worthy collection featured modern patterns. The designer definitely had comfort in mind and he also made use of his signature style - French knots. He showcased his collection by pairing and layering different outfits with each other, giving men a wide array of options to choose from and match their personality and moods. And we felt, that was the best and most unique part about his new collection. From olive greens to pinks and pastels, the collection showed on the digital format, consisted of diverse hues. In his latest collection, deconstruction and mock layering techniques were incorporated. In other words, his outfits in Hide & Seek are such that the separates can be broken up and worn in multiple ways. So, multiple looks can be created with each garment.

Kunal Rawal's collection seems perfect for festivals and other formal occasions. So, let us take a look at some of his amazing menswear ensembles and decode it for fashion inspiration.

The Two Jackets With Dhoti Pants As mentioned above, the best part about this collection of Kunal Rawal's is that the multiple looks can be created with any garment and the layering and pairing of this ensemble that we have decoded is what we absolutely loved. One of the models in the digital shoot donned a sleeveless vintage crop jacket that had chevron patterns and a brown-hued Groom text on the back. The crop jacket was layered with a full-sleeved buttoned-down long jacket, which was accentuated by mini flower knotted patterns from gold thread and side and front slits. The jackets was paired with golden-toned dhoti pants that spruced the festive look. The Funky Knotted Pattern Jackets These two jackets from Kunal Rawal's Hide & Seek collection clearly caught our attention because of funky patterns. The jackets seemed comfortable and ideal for wearing on a pre-wedding occasion. The left model was seen sporting a full-sleeved mandarin-collar sharp round-cut mint-hued jacket, which was accentuated by Ashoka buttons and micro foliage knotted patterns. The pretty jacket was paired with vanilla churidar bottoms. On the other hand, the model on the right sported a sleeveless sharp bucket-cut jacket, which was accentuated by the word ‘Traditional' in yellow threadwork and also featured golden buttons. The jacket was layered with a full-sleeved sharp bucket-cut kurta that featured armour-highlighted patterns on the sleeves. The kurta and jacket was teamed with vanilla breeches and looked fabulous as a complete ensemble. The Wine Deconstructed Set This stunning wine-hued deconstructed set from Kunal Rawal's Hide & Seek collection left us absolutely speechless. The amazing set consisted of a wine straight-cut jacket, accentuated by Ashoka buttons, micro foliage knotted pattern, and contrast threadwork in wine hue. The jacket was layered with an extended-sleeved slant-cut rust kurta with fish-eye buttons. The jacket and kurta were teamed with wine breeches. The Potted Flower And Plant Patterned Kurtas Designer Kunal Rawal introduced potted flower and plant patterns in his new couture collection, which you should definitely try out this Diwali 2020. We saw the beautiful patterns printed on the round-cut kurtas in different hues. The left model was seen sporting a blush-pink half-placket kurta with maroon pot flower patterns on it. The middle one wore a purple-hued half-placket kurta with white pot flower patterns on it. The model on the right was decked up in a teal-hued full-placket kurta with maroon potted plant patterns on it. The kurtas donned by all the three models were eye-catching and paired with black breeches. The Stylish V-Block Kurtas The V-Block patterned kurtas were another unique numbers launched by Kunal Rawal in his Hide & Seek collection. The detailing was meticulous and these kurta seemed perfect for all those who want to look distinctive at the upcoming event. Talking about the model on the front first, he wore a full-sleeved silk vanilla kurta, accentuated by teal-hued V-block pattern with a red border. He teamed his straight-cut half-placket kurta with vanilla churidar. The model on the right sported the same patterned kurta in different hue. His vanilla-hued kurta had red V-block pattern and blue border. He also teamed his half-placket kurta with vanilla churidar. The second number model standing at the back, was decked up in a red-hued short-placket kurta, which featured wine-hued V-block pattern. He paired his straight-cut kurta with wine bottoms. One of the models also sported a different set but we thought this one is also equally worth-investing in. He wore a sharp round-cut lemon-yellow half-placket kurta, accentuated by mustard sharp block contrast pattern that seemed like a half crop jacket. His silk kurta was teamed with lemon-yellow churidar pants, making it a fabulous pairing.

We absolutely loved all these ensembles with amazing patterns from Kunal Rawal's Hide & Seek collection. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.