TikTok Star Nagma Mirajkar Slays It In Her Fashionable Outfits And We’re Impressed! Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

TikTok star Nagma Mirajkar has been doing rounds on the internet by coming up with many superb videos each day. From comedy to serious, the pretty lady has not an area left, where she can't entertain people with her talent and brilliant acting skills. Apart from being an influencer, Nagma is also a fashion enthusiast. She has been very active in fashion photoshoots and with her each outfit, she has been giving major fashion goals to her fans. So, let us take a look at some of her recent outfits that caught all our attention.

Nagma Mirajkar In A White Top And Multi-Hued Skirt Nagma Mirajkar donned a half-sleeved round-collar plain white top, which was accentuated by silver-hued neckline. She teamed her top with a flared grey skirt that featured brown, white and pink striped border. The fashion diva completed her look with a pair of silver juttis and accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. Nagma let loose her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses. Nagma Mirajkar In A Black Top And Orange Skirt Nagma Mirajkar wore a full-sleeved black knotted top and teamed it with a flared orange skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by beautiful intricate prints and she completed her look with silver juttis that featured mirror-work. The fashionista upped her look with metallic jhumkis and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and orange-hued lip shade. Nagma left her side-parted statement tresses loose. Nagma Mirajkar In Peach-Orange Sharara Set Nagma Mirajkar looked extremely beautiful in a peach orange-hued sharara set. Her sharara was accentuated by silver dotted prints and lace border. She paired it with a half-sleeved short kurti that featured silver embroidered patterns while the net-fabric circular flounce on her sleeves added stylish quotient to her look. The lady completed her look with matching dupatta and pointed heels. Nagma let loose her mid-parted straight tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Nagma Mirajkar In Neutral-Toned Separates Nagma Mirajkar sported neutral-toned separates, which were accentuated by intricate embroidery. Her ensemble consisted of a loose-sleeved top and flared bottoms. She topped off her ensemble with a matching sheer shrug and completed her look with pointed heels. The social media influencer notched up her look with silver-toned hoops and wrist-watch. Nagma styled her front tresses and let the remaining ones loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade rounded out her look. Nagma Mirajkar In An All-Black Attire Nagma Mirajkar sported an all-black attire and looked stunning. Her attire consisted of a round-collar classic tee, which she paired with shiny pants. The diva layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open front jacket and completed her look with a pair of pointed silver juttis. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and bracelet. Nagma pulled back her highlighted tresses into a hairdo while the fringes suited her well. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nagma Mirajkar