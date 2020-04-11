13 Best Combinations With Blue Shirt That Will Up Your Fashion Game Without Much Effort Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Styling is the most important factor when it comes to fashion. Of course, we all can buy the most expensive, branded and fashionable outfits but what's the use of it when you don't have superb ideas to style it. Remember, a fashionista is not the one whose wardrobe is full of clothes but the one who can style one garment in many different ways and still make heads turn each time he/she steps out. So, today, we have come up with some styling tips for all the blue shirt lovers. So, take a look at these 13 best combinations with your blue shirt that will definitely up your fashion game.

Blue Shirt Combination For Women

1. Denim Shorts

Who said shirts are only made for formal meetings? While you are going for a movie with your friends or going for a casual outing, just pick your comfy denim short and pair it with your blue shirt. For styling, either you can layer your shirt with a white tee or you can also style it with a knot to give it a crop top effect.

2. Denim Jeans

Well, denim jeans is what we have always been relying on. Of course, if you don't want to experiment much and be on the safer side, you can pair your blue shirt with denim jeans. However, if you don't want to look simple, there many types of denim jeans like ripped, flared, slim fit, and many more, which you can opt in order to look simple yet stylish.

3. Ankle-Length Trousers

These days trousers have become popular among women. They are not just in-trend these days, but are also comfortable. Coming to the colour of trousers, for formal meetings, you can opt for black colour, else if you want to keep it casual, you can team your blue shirt with grey-hued or cigarette-style trousers.

4. Leather Mini Skirt

Have to hit the club this evening and looking for some party top to pair with your cute leather mini skirt? Well, you don't have to look for some glittery top, even your formal blue shirt can make you party-ready in just couple of minutes. Now, coming to the styling, leave your upper buttons loose to give your shirt a plunging-neckline detailing and tuck it with your skirt. Complete your look with thigh-high matching boots.

5. Midi Pencil Skirt

When we talk about formal fashion, all that comes in our mind is a shirt paired with pants or trousers. But do you know your midi pencil skirt that you wore last time at your friend's birthday party can also work well for your office meeting. But remember, if the colour of your skirt is dark in shade, pair it only with light colour blue shirt.

6. Just A Belt

We understand, tucking your long shirt into pants is a heavy task and pulling it out can make it look like a fashion disaster. So, why not turn your striped blue shirt into a dress and for that, all you need is a belt. A belt can be the matching one or even your denim belt will work the best. Tie the belt around your waist and your shirt dress is ready!

7. Printed Ethnic Skirt

Forget about trousers, pants, jeans and skirts, you can team your blue shirt even with printed ethnic skirt to give it a new look. If you want some inspiration here, we would like to tell you that this combination of blue shirt and printed skirt has been sported by Bollywood fashionista, Malaika Arora at a wedding function. She paired her dark-blue shirt with a heavily printed light-blue skirt and layered her ensemble with a green shrug.

8. Printed Palazzo Pants

Palazzo pants never goes out of fashion! You can pair your blue shirt with plain palazzo pants to stay comfortable all day. However, to look traditional best on special occasions like festivals, you can try this type of printed palazzo as shown in the image with your blue shirt. It will also give your attire a fusion touch.

9. Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts are what every woman must have in their fashion wardrobe. Its elasticated waist and flared detailing is what makes it a comfortable garment. Either you can opt for a dark-blue skirt and pair it with your light-blue shirt. However, if your shirt's colour is dark, you can team it with white or checkered skirt.

10. Printed Dungaree

Earlier, women used to flaunt their denim dungarees with floral tees. And now, the dungaree fashion game has taken a twist. Online shopping websites have introduced printed dungarees and it's being loved by all the young ladies in the town. To give it a perfect look, style it with your plain blue shirt and make the best use of it.

Blue Shirt Combination For Men

1. Tuxedo

A tuxedo is never complete without a shirt and a bow tie. Be it meetings or wedding, men sport tuxedo at many events but we have also noticed that most men often end up sporting a white shirt with their suit. So, this time, let's change the fashion game and give your blue shirt a chance to flaunt.

2. White Pants

White pants are the most loved garment these days. The white pants not only add a classy touch to the casual fashion game but also add an aura in one's personality. However, light blue shirt would not gel well with white pants but the darker shades will definitely make many heads turn.

3. Denim Jeans

Like women, men also often end up picking their daily denim jeans and pair it with any tee or shirt. And it's absolutely fine as our love for denims will never end. But this time let's give a little more love to denims by flaunting denim-on-denim look. Pair denim jeans with denim shirt and you are good to go.

So, which blue shirt combination did you like the most? Do let us know that in the comment section.