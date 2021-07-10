Cannes 2021: The Most Stunning Fashion Moments From The Film Festival, So Far Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Apart from highlighting the best in cinema, Cannes Film Festival has also, over the years, become a significant platform for fashion. There are a lot of discussions that happen around fashion too at Cannes and while some may find it absolutely useless to talk about fashion at a film festival but when celebrities put in hard work to their outfits and styling, fashion too takes a central stage. After a break of one year, Cannes Film Festival is back and at Cannes 2021, we have been seeing high-octane fashion. So, let's talk about the latest awesome outfits from Cannes.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Red Gown

For the premiere event of Benedetta at Cannes Film Festival 2021, Maggie Gyllenhaal gave us another awesome fashion moment. The actress wore a Versace gown that was splashed in dark red hue and accentuated by stripes and pleats. The bodice of her attire featured a slit and the hem was flared. It was a simple gown and Maggie accessorised her look with chic diamond jewellery from Chopard. Her hoop ear cuff was particularly striking. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade and side-parted short bob tresses completed her look.

Soko's Sequin Gown

Musician Soko represented her movie, A Good Man at Cannes 2021 and she wore a stunning Gucci Dress for the occasion. Her attire was half-sleeved and accentuated by silver tones and black beads. The pencil-fit iridescent sequin skirt was long and detailed with intricate embroidery. Soko pulled off her ensemble confidently and she upped her look with elaborately-crafted diamond earrings. The makeup was highlighted by orangish-pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. Her nails were painted white. The middle-parted short bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Elvira Jain's Pink Feathered Gown

Feathered gowns have become quite constant at Cannes Film Festival and by now, feathered numbers are usual and so it takes a really awesome feathered gown to leave one speechless. This feathered one sported by the top model and influencer, Elvira Jain was a gorgeous attire. She attended the screening of Benedetta and her gown was Atelier Zuhra. The bodice of her off-shouldered gown featured mosaic patterns and the skirt was voluminous and feathered. She spruced up her look with ruby jewellery and diamond and precious stones studded bracelet. Her earrings were chic and the makeup was marked by pink tones. The middle-parted long waves-like tresses completed her look.

Catrinel Marlon's White Asymmetrical Dress

Actor Catrinel Marlon's dress was rather interesting and designed by Iris Van Herpen. With her dress, she made a strong case for sustainability. Her dress was made from upcycled marine debris sourced by innovator Parley and each panel of her dress was hand and laser cut by Rogan Brown. The feathered accents accentuated her attire and she teamed her dress with white pencil heels that went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with light pink and ruby danglers and a statement diamond ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy hairdo rounded out her look.

Leonie Hanne's Iridescent Gown

Leonie Hanne was a vision to behold in her iridescent gown that was designed by Tony Ward. Quite simply, she stole the limelight. She wore a one-shouldered holographic gown that gave a butterfly effect. Luminescent, her gown was pleated and tailored to perfection. The embellished neckline of her attire accentuated her attire. She notched up her look with a pair of dainty diamond earrings. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek blonde tresses completed her avatar. After her green ruffled gown, this was also a winning attire of hers.

Anja Rubik's Bold Black Gown

Supermodel Anja Rubik sported a stunning black gown for the screening of Benedetta. She wore a one-shouldered gown that was from YSL. Her gown was accentuated by sharp slit and a thigh-high slit, which added to the bold quotient. The embellished leaf patterns enhanced her attire look. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black sandals, which complemented her attire. As for jewellery, she spruced up her avatar with an intricate choker and an arrow-shaped neckpiece from Boucheron. The makeup was highlighted by minty-pink lip shade and impeccable eyeliner. The blonde middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Didi-Stone's Pale Pink Gown

Didi-Stone looked awesome in her pale pink gown that came from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The model wore a custom off-shouldered iridescent gown that was pleated with a bow at the front. She graced the red carpet for the premiere of Stillwater. Her neckpiece was delicate with semi-precious stones studded. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The smokey kohl enhanced her look and she rounded out her avatar with classic perm hairstyle.

Virginie Efira's Cape Gown

Benedetta actress Virginie Elfira wore a gown to the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her movie. The actress looked gorgeous in her Dior gown that featured a plunging neckline, cinched waist, and iridescent pleated accents. Her gown came with a floor-length cape and Virginie accessorised her look with a gold-toned jewelled serpent-inspired neckpiece and a complementing bangle that totally went well with her look. As for her makeup, she wore a glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted blonde tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram