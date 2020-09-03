18 Beach Outfits For Men With 10 Additional Styling Tips That Will Up Your Cool Quotient Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Beaches are always fun. In fact, whenever we think about visiting a cool and relaxed holiday destination, the one spot that pops out in our mind is a beach. The atmosphere at a beach definitely gives us peace of mind and happiness but we also can't forget the fact that it is the best place to flaunt cool and chic beachwear style. For men, we know there are not many different outfit options but there are number of stylish combinations, which can be made from your basic clothes. So, take a look at these 18 awesome outfit combinations to flaunt at a beach.

1. Plain T-shirt And Printed Shorts

You must definitely be having a white plain T-shirt in your wardrobe, which you have not used for months. It's time to pull that out for your beach vacation. Now, you must be thinking that how can a plain T-shirt look cool, especially at the beach. Well, we agree but who told you to look boring and uncool. Pair them with printed shorts to up the fashion quotient.

2. White Shirt And Black Shorts

Black and white combination is always the most loved combination as it gives retro vibes. So, why not make one for the beach and flaunt your love for yesteryear fashion. Hereare two possibilities. One, you can pick a white shirt and black shorts or you can also opt for a black shirt and white shorts.

3. Vest And Trousers

Beaches are always perfect for summer and when we think about summer, one cannot deny that minimal clothing yields maximum comfort. So, when you are visiting a beach in summer, all you need is a comfy outfit. For men, the most relaxing garment to wear in summer is a vest. You can pair it with your daily pyjamas or trousers.

4. Vest And Shorts

For those, who want to make it more comfortable at the beach, you can ditch the trousers and instead opt for shorts. Even in shorts, there are a plenty of options. You can opt for any length, any colour, any print, or even simple plain shorts.

5. Only Shorts

As we said, minimal clothing yields maximum comfort, you can actually ditch your upper-wear and instead go for only shorts. To add a little funk to your look, it's better to pick some quirky printed shorts, or the floral print, or the striped number. If you have a tattoo on your body, it's perfect time and place to flaunt it.

6. Open Shirt And Denims

All those who love flaunting their six-pack abs, can actually leave the buttons of their shirt open. It's the best way to catch everyone's attention. Shirt can be formal or informal, plain or printed. Pair it with denim jeans or pants and you are good to go.

7. Floral Shirt And Denims

It's said, 'a flower cannot blossom without sunshine' and so, what better place can be to show flower power than at the beach under the sun. You can wear any kind and colour of floral shirt at the beach but it's better to opt for a half-sleeved shirt to be at ease and feel relaxed. Pair it with denim pants or trousers.

8. Hoodie And Shorts

Yes, we recommend you to wear a hoodie at the beach. But wait, we aren't talking about the winter hoodie. Summer hoodies, which are half-sleeved and are of light fabric are ideal for the beach. Pair it with cycling shorts or regular shorts and get ready to have the best beach experience of your life.

9. Oversized T-shirt And Shorts

Remember that oversized T-shirt, which you bought by mistake and couldn't return. We're sure it still must be lying in your wardrobe fresh and new. It's time to take that out and make use of it at the beach. Tuck it into your regular shorts, bermuda, or denim shorts.

10. T-shirt, Shirt And Shorts

Layering the outfits has become one of the favourite fashion trends in Bollywood town. Even if you have basic and simple clothes, layering them will somehow make your attire look cool. So, all you got to do is pick a classic plain T-shirt, layer it with a printed, checked, or striped shirt and pair them with shorts.

11. Printed T-shirt And Plain Shorts

Earlier, we recommended you to opt for a plain T-shirt and printed shorts. And now we recommend you to reverse the combination. You can pick a quirky or striped or quote printed tee and pair them with regular shorts.

12. Floral Shirt And Shorts

If not denim jeans or pants, you can pair your floral shirt with your regular shorts or bermuda. It's one of the best combinations to flaunt at the beach as florals are always interesting and never fails to catch the eye of the people. It looks cool and stylish and will make for beach-perfect photographs.

13. Vest And Ripped Denim Shorts

There are two reasons why we recommend you to wear denim shorts at the beach. First, it definitely looks super cool and second, it's ripped detailing adds to the breezy effect. This combination also exudes soothing vibes. Team it with your all-time favourite and comfy vest.

14. Open Shirt And Shorts

As we told you, if you are a fitness freak and love flaunting your abs all the time, beach is the right place. But another way to add style quotient to your look is your shorts. Don't pick regular shorts, it may look boring. Opt for printed, floral or denim shorts.

15. Only Trousers

Muscles are definitely attractive part of men's body and like it's said if you got it, you flaunt it! So, it's absolutely okay to go shirtless. For bottoms, other than shorts, you can opt for trousers, printed, plain or striped.

16. Sleeveless Tee And Jeans

Summers are all about going sleeveless. It makes you easy, relaxed, and comfortable at the same time. So, a sleeveless tee paired with jeans will definitely make the best combination at the beach. If not jeans, go for pyjamas or trousers.

17. Sleeveless Tee And Shorts

Again, sleeveless tees are comfortable during summers. In fact, men wearing sleeveless T-shirts, do stand out and looked attractive. And if you want to make a super comfortable look, pair it with your regular shorts or bermuda.

18. Only Jeans

Love denims? You can definitely wear at the beach but remember to change while you go for fun water activities. And when you have already made the decision to what to wear at the beach, it's better that you opt for printed, floral or distressed number to look stylish.

Well, these were the 18 perfect beach-wear combinations for men. And now, here are some additional styling tips that will help you in nailing the beach look.

1. Always style your look with sunglasses to spruce up your look.

2. Full black outfit is a big no-no as it absorbs maximum amount of heat.

3. Accessorise your look with a hat or stole. It looks super cool.

4. Always opt for open-front shoes or flip flops to stay comfy. Plastic or rubber material footwear works the best at the beach.

5. Cotton shirts are comfortable and breathable while the linen shirts absorb moisture quickly. So, it's better to wear either of the two fabrics.

6. Layering should be done carefully, otherwise it may look frumpy and unkempt.

7. If you want to enjoy fun water activities, it's better to avoid denim jeans. As once it becomes wet, it weighs heavy.

8. Avoid watch and jewellery, especially the expensive ones.

9. Do not forget to take the towel with you.

10. Avoid tight clothes, socks, sweaters, and leather clothes.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and enjoy the trip!

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on these beach outfit ideas for men.