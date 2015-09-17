Army Styled Green Fashion Tips for Men this Winter

Men are crazy about military and stuff and it's not hid from any one. Boy! You gotta rock that thing above and beyond. Men always grow up with an inspiration of masculinity, that is either their father, or a super hero/actor/soldier. So this craze for military, and military green comes from their childhood itself.

Today, we at Boldsky are discussing about men and their love for military green and apparel related to it. Boys, military green colour is always a 'yes' for men's fashion.

This fall/winter deck yourselves with a hullabaloo of military green. Whether it is shirt, jacket, shoes, tee, doesn't matter until and unless it's military green. We are not emphasising mostly on camouflage, 'cause it becomes a bit tacky most of the time. It looks good only with some specific fabric or designs. So we have chosen the colour military green.

Are you guys ready to don yourselves with the colour of military green, and have that divine of being those soldiers who fight for us? Then scroll down.

1. Overshirts

Yes you heard me right, it is called Overshirt, sounds weird? Well it just means an over-sized or large shirt. Usually soldiers and military people like to wear loose or over sized shirts. So if you guys want to have that look go for military green colour over-shirts. These shirts could be worn with jeans and formals both.

2. Jumpers

Feel like jumping and loafing around after hearing this word? Well we all love to wear jumpers because they're comfy and easy to handle. If you are a fan of jumpers, then definitely it has to be a military green. Opt these jumpers for walks, hangouts, eateries, anything that is casual.

3. Camo Jackets

Like we said earlier, camo is in fashion but not on everything. This piece is an exception where the camo cannot be avoided or ignored, 'cause it looks damn sexy. This camouflage jacket is masculine, raunchy and sexy. Opt this on a cold, misty morning, or a foggy evening, for a drive, dinner or date.

4. Tee Shirts

The khaki colour is just way too sexy for a man to carry. Boys, watch out for the admiration that is coming along your way from those beautiful ladies, when they see you in this acid washed military green tee shirt. Opt this design for colleges, parties, house parties, drives, trips, et cetera.

5. Lightweight Jackets

Don't want to carry those heavy jackets? Then here we have the right thing for you, lightweight jackets, that too in military green colour. These jackets are apt for the places where the winter is mild and not extreme. Don this apparel for office, parties, college or anywhere you like. It would just make you look very sexy and hot.