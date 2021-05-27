Ariana Grande Looks Stunning In Her Wedding Gown And The Veil Makes Us Think Of Audrey Hepburn; Here’s Why Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Audrey Hepburn - one of the most influential fashion icons of all times, has created a legacy of outfits, which are even reimagined today. From sitcoms based on pop-culture to magazine photoshoots, Audrey's Hepburn fashion stays relevant in the present narrative too. The veteran actress popularised trends including little black dress, plain white shirt, boat neckline, capris, and flats among others. These aforementioned trends made famous by Audrey holds significance today because simply put, the trends sound fuss-free and stylish at the same time. Apart from the famous transcendental looks that the late veteran actress flaunted, Audrey Hepburn is also known for her bridal gowns, which were unique and minimal.

Speaking about wedding outfits of Audrey Hepburn, the one such look that she made popular was from the movie, Funny Face (1957). The gown was designed by the late legendary designer Hubert de Givenchy, who had collaborated with Audrey Hepburn on a number of occasions - the Breakfast at Tiffany's iconic black gown with pearls is also a result of this iconic collaboration. Talking about Givenchy, Audrey Hepburn said, "His (Givenchy's) are the only clothes in which I am myself." Her Funny Face wedding gown was made out of layers of soft tulle and slippery satin. It was a tea-length wedding dress with cinched waist emphasising her petite waist and collar bones with boat-neck or popularly termed 'Sabrina Neckline' (after Audrey Hepburn's movie). However, it was the veil too that added to the playful touch. The wispy veil with a bow, accentuated her wedding outfit in Funny Face.

This wedding look of Audrey Hepburn is being discussed for singer Ariana Grande got married recently to Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony, and Ariana Grande's wedding veil looked quite evidently inspired by Audrey Hepburn's wedding veil from Funny Face. Ariana's wedding veil featured a prominent bow on the wispy veil. Her gown was designed by designer Vera Wang and we got one of the most stunning modern wedding outfits of the year, so far. Her gown was off-shouldered with a flowy silhouette and plunging back. It seemed like a comfortable wedding gown, far from those usual floor-length trains and voluminous silhouette. Ariana Grande's gown was certainly contemporary and chic and will this gown inspire trends among young-adult prospective brides? We certainly think so.

She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell and making a strong case for minimalist trend, Mimi upped Ariana Grande's look with delicate diamond drop earrings. Her elegant earrings were from Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was also beautifully done by Ash K Holm, who spruced up her bridal look with mascara and pink eye shadow with subtle winged eyeliner. The contoured cheekbones with glossy natural pink lip shade also added glow to her look. The nails were painted with white nail lacquer. The hairstyle artist was Josh Liu and Josh completed Ariana Grande's look with a sleek ponytail, which complemented her look.

So, what do you think about Ariana Grande's bridal look? Do you see a similarity between her and Audrey Hepburn's wedding veil from Funny Face? Let us know that.

