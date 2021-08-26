FDCI ICW 2021: Amit Aggarwal’s Collection Redefines Couture; A Journey Of His Forest-Green Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

With Amit Aggarwal's digital format at the FDCI India Couture Week 2021, the designer gave us a glimpse of what redefining of couture means. Known for his three-dimensional hand-embroidery and sculpted metallic accents, he presented the collection, Metanoia, which was designer's ode to three elements that form the centre of our existence and helps nurture us - Earth, Water, And Air. Amit Aggarwal's present collection seemed like an extension of his last year's collection, which largely explored the symphony between ocean, wind, and sky. However, for the India Couture Week 2020, Amit Aggarwal's collection was more about traditional bridal couture with of course distinctive tailoring by the designer, this time the effect was elevated and we could notice not only the reinterpretation in terms of silhouettes but also the fusion of ideas. Structures and fluidity found balance in his outfits.

Recycled materials were used in the making of his outfits and glass fibers, raffia palm, and optic fiber held importance for these resources helped turning the architectural outfits into fluid ensembles. This collection also highlighted brand's signature metallic polymers used for pleating, 3D embroidered thread work and metallic cording. The collection Metanoia saw innovation with hand-painting through marbling pattern over discarded PVC and hand-woven polymer. The process of hand-painting as the collection note read was applied in gradient over tulle and silks. Yes, there were lehengas, sarees, capes, and gowns, which the models contemplatively presented but these outfits didn't follow a particular conventional structure and moreover, had such 3D ensembles that added an interesting dimension to the world of couture. Amit Aggarwal's outfits transcended the barriers of regions and identities. The designer's note also said, 'change in one's way of life resulting from spiritual conversation' and one could get the essence of it. Adding to that, the designer inspired us to take this journey of nurturing and appreciating the basics of life with him, which is the power a designer can have. It's like writing a character in a book that stays with you forever - Amit Aggarwal's collection had the energy and soul, such that it gave you a lump in the throat as you marvelled at the expertise. Apart from everything, this is not the collection that looked like as if it solely crafted for commercial interests but moreover, a set of fascinating clothes, that encourages dialogue and takes couture forward.

While the hues incorporated ranged from moss, forest-green, roseate to eggplant and indigo, let's talk about the journey of forest-green outfits of Amit Aggarwal - the different ways that the designer has used this hue over the years, and you would also notice the redefining of outfits via this hue. So, presenting four outfits of Amit Aggarwal, where this hue was used.

Picture Source: Amit Aggarwal's Instagram