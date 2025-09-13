Pitru Paksha 2025: Do’s And Don’ts You Must Know To Honour Ancestors With Respect

Miss And Mrs India Astral 2025 Proves Beauty Pageants Are About For Empowerment, Not Just Crowns! Fashion Deepannita Das

Beauty pageants are often seen as glittering spectacles of fashion and style, but at their core, they are platforms of dreams, resilience, and empowerment. This truth shone brilliantly in Bengaluru as Astral Pageants concluded the 9th Grand Edition of Miss and Mrs India Astral 2025, an event that blended glamour with purpose. From September 4 to 6, The Kings Meadows in Vidyaranyapura came alive with music, colours, and the powerful presence of women determined to shine-not just on the ramp, but in life itself.

Directed by Pratibha Saunshimath, the event wasn't just about crowns and titles; it was about celebrating individuality, cultural pride, and the courage to embrace one's voice.

A Three-Day Journey of Talent, Confidence, And Grace

The competition was more than a finale; it was an entire journey of transformation. Over three days, participants engaged in grooming sessions, personality development workshops, interviews, and talent showcases. Contestants were encouraged to explore not just their outer charm but also their inner confidence.

On September 6, the energy soared as 45 finalists walked the ramp, dazzling the audience and jury with poise, creativity, and self-assurance. It wasn't simply about competing-it was about expressing stories of determination and the courage to stand tall.

What Makes It Unique And Inclusive?

What makes Miss and Mrs India Astral truly unique is its inclusivity. The pageant crowned winners across categories: Miss, Lady Unmarried, Mrs, Elite, and Super Elite. This ensured that women of all ages and life stages found a place on the grand stage.

This year also saw the inaugural Astral Star Kids and Astral Mommy and Me Pageants, capturing hearts with the innocence of children and the unbreakable bond between mothers and their little ones. These additions reflected Astral's mission of creating a platform where every generation can shine.

A Gateway To Global Beauty Pageants

For the winners, the journey doesn't end in Bengaluru. They now carry the honour of representing India at international stages in the Philippines, Bangkok, Amsterdam, and France. These opportunities add another feather to Astral's legacy, proving that the pageant is not just a national celebration but a global stepping stone.

Star-Studded Finale With Distinguished Guests

The grand finale was a night to remember. The presence of artist Humera Ali, Nirosha Narayan, fashion mentor Vidya Vivek, actor Bharghav, and cultural icon Nirmala Yeligar added to the prestige of the event. Special appearances by Mr. Dhananjaya Gowda of Kannada Rakshana Vedike and Kings Meadows MD Mr. Joseph Prabhu further highlighted the grandeur of the evening.

Adding a touch of tradition, Mr. Mahaveer Setia, owner of Navarang Silk Showroom, MG Road, presented sarees to the international queens, symbolising India's cultural pride.

Vision Behind Astral Pageants

At the heart of this event is Pratibha Saunshimath, Classic Mrs Asia International Photogenic 2015 and National Director for several international pageants. Her vision has turned Miss and Mrs India Astral into a platform where women are not just admired for beauty, but uplifted for confidence, inclusivity, and empowerment.

She expressed her joy at seeing the event grow year after year, remarking how the pageant is no longer just about crowns-it is about giving women across India a voice, an opportunity, and the courage to dream bigger.

As the lights dimmed and the curtains closed, Bengaluru was left with memories of an event that fused tradition with modernity, and beauty with empowerment. More than a pageant, it was a reminder that every woman carries a story worth celebrating.

Complete Winner's List

Super Elite

Super Elite Mrs India Astral 2025

Winner - Dr B Usha Jagannath

First Runner up - Padma Gadia

Second Runner up - Shobha Hanji

Elite Mrs India Astral 2025

Winner - Manasa Bangalore Ramakrishnaiah

First Runner up - Hema V Bellur

Second Runner up - Dr Seemanthini Desai

Third Runner up - Prachi Pawar

Fourth Runner up - Yashoda Rajesh

Lady India Astral 2025

Winner - Shilpa S

First Runner up - Pampati Divya Shree

International Categories

Mrs Universe Celestial India 2026 - Sanmathi Rakshith

Miss Universe Celestial India 2026 - Aashana Jewel D'souza

Mrs India Tourism Queen 2025 - Yashoda Rajesh

Elite Mrs Earth International India 2025 - Manasa Bangalore Ramakrishnaiah

Mrs Earth International India 2025 - Thasma Chetan

Mrs India Astral 2025

Winner - Dr Jyothi Shivalingaiah

First Runner up - Nisha

Second Runner up - Thashma Chethan

Third Runner up - Dr Ananya Hadadi Raghavendra

Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Aashana Jewel D'souza

Kids Winners' List

Tiny Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Ishani S Rahul

Tiny Mr India Astral 2025

Winner - Vagesh

First Runner up - Kushik A Rawath

Little Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Charvi Ashwin

First Runner up - Chethana Siri MR

Little Mr India Astral 2025

Winner - Aadish AK

First Runner up - Lahar Sai

Second Runner up - Rishab Vasist

Third Runner up - Havish B Bhardwaj

Pre-Junior Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Sanvitha D'Souza

First Runner up - Avani Veeresh Jaka

Second Runner up - Aadya H Kotyan

Third Runner up - Charishma

Pre-Junior Mr India Astral 2025

Winner - Kiaan

First Runner up - Shaurya Rao

Junior Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Sinchana

First Runner up - Rahini P Poojary

Second Runner up - Adwita

Third Runner up - Viya Sai



Junior Mr India Astral 2025

Winner - Aadish Gowda



Teen Miss India Astral 2025

Winner - Rakshitha Nayar

First Runner up - Niyati

Second Runner up - Belaku

Third Runner up - Sanvi

Mommy and Mini India Astral 2025